However, dependency on AI for such support has to be examined carefully. Vaile Wright, PhD, senior director of health care innovation at the American Psychological Association, in a recent interview with WebMd cautioned to approach this technology with caution. As she remarked: “The risk is really that the intended use may not be to address your emotional well-being. That might be a byproduct, but that isn't what the coders and the developers are intending you to do. They're intending to keep you on the platform as long as possible by being unconditionally validating and overly appealing to the point where they basically will just tell you whatever you want to hear." The challenge with that is it has the potential to reinforce unhelpful and maybe even harmful thoughts and behaviours.