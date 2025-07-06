Don’t have time to workout? It’s time you picked the skipping rope
Tanisha Saxena 6 min read 06 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
Light, low-cost, and medically approved, the jump rope is a full-body workout whose benefits range from improved heart health to psychological restoration. And the best part? You only need 10 minutes
Before donning his black robe and stepping into the courtroom, Shravan Patel picks up something humbler than a gavel—a jump rope. A Hyderabad-based lawyer with little time and no gym membership, Patel swears by the few square feet in his living room and the rhythmic flick of a rope. “It charges my body, burns fat, boosts heart rate, keeps my joints mobile," he says. “And the best part? Ten minutes is enough."
