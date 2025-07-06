Don’t have time to workout? It’s time you picked the skipping rope

From a physiotherapy standpoint, skipping is far more than cardio. “Jump rope is not only good for your heart, it’s also great for your body," says Dr Sachin Sethi (PT), principal lead – Physiotherapy at Artemis Hospitals, Gurgaon. “It helps with functional movement by improving coordination, balance, and motor control on both sides of the body. All of these things are important for staying safe and getting better." According to Sethi, jump rope also strengthens the knees and ankles without imposing excessive stress—provided form is correct. “It’s an affordable way to help people who are looking for low-impact exercises and don’t want to go to the gym or who sit around a lot and want to improve their posture, endurance and neuromuscular control."