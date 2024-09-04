The macro benefits of adding micronutrients to your diet

With easy access to information online, one often hears the term ‘micros’ being used in generous proportion in any conversation about health and fitness. These discussions not only throw a spotlight on the importance of micronutrients in the nutrition world but also the highly successful market of health supplements, which have become a go-to option for people who believe that consuming micros will accelerate their fitness goals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Digital detox: How to do it in a practical, sustainable way What are micros? Unlike their macro counterparts (carbohydrates, proteins and fats), micronutrients, which consist of vitamins (A, B, C, D,E, K) and minerals (such as iron, potassium, magnesium, manganese and zinc), are required in small quantities by the body. They perform a range of vital functions such as supporting the immune system, strengthening the bones, enhancing energy production and improving brain function. Naturally, a deficiency can impact the body in the long run.

Micronutrients are vital for the body's development as they boost immunity and prevent diseases, says Deepika Rathod, chief nutrition officer (CNO) at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, Mumbai. "Vitamin C enhances the immune system and improves iron absorption, which in turn increases haemoglobin levels and oxygen circulation in the blood. Minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin D are also critical for bone and muscle health. A deficiency in these can lead to serious health issues such as anaemia, weak bones, and low energy levels," she explains.

Preventing deficiency Micronutrients can be obtained from a diverse balanced diet that includes dairy, fruit, legumes, green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds and non-vegetarian sources like meat and eggs, says Gauravi Vinay, a Bengaluru-based ACSM-certified clinical nutritionist. “Take calcium: milk is a good source of it but many people are unable to consume or digest it for various reasons. Hence, it’s always good to add more sources of it in your diet, such as ragi, amaranth, oranges, figs, tofu and dark green leafy vegetables, which are rich not only in calcium but also other micros," she explains.

Dietary preferences also play an important role in keeping away deficiencies, Vinay points out. “A non-vegetarian who eats red meat once a week can meet all of his or her iron requirements through it alone, when compared to a plant-eater, who has to consume a variety of other sources of iron for the same," she adds.

As micronutrients can be consumed naturally through a balanced diet, supplementation shouldn't be the way out, believe experts. However, if there is truly a need, one can opt for supplements after doing a basic test and checking with a healthcare provider, says Shruti Gupta, a Bengaluru-based nutritional therapist in functional medicine. "Some nutrients like vitamin B12, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids can be challenging to get in adequate amounts through diet alone. In such cases, fortified foods or supplements may be necessary. One can get this checked through a micronutrients test, which involves a blood or urine test," she advises.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) that companies must follow to help ensure the identity, purity, strength, and composition of their dietary supplements. “Products sold as dietary supplements come with a supplement fact label that lists the active ingredients, the amount per serving, and other ingredients such as fillers and flavourings. The manufacturer suggests the serving size, but it’s better to check with a medical expert and go as per your requirement as many supplements contain active ingredients that could have strong effects on the body," says Gupta. She has a warning to add: “Be aware that the overconsumption of certain vitamins and minerals, especially fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K, can lead to toxicity and adverse effects."

Sip a cup of health Ashish D’abreo, Q-grader, coffee roaster and co-founder of Maverick & Farmer Coffee in Bengaluru, believes that coffee can be used as a medium to introduce micronutrients into the body.

"In its most simple form, coffee has a few micronutrients such as potassium, magnesium and niacin in addition to polyphenols such as chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid and quinic acid, all of which act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. But the quantities of these in one cup of black coffee are tiny," he says. So, newer trends are emerging such as the introduction of mushroom extracts into coffee during the roasting process. "We plan to launch a coffee that contains a natural extract of lion's mane mushroom, which is rich in micros and proven to have health benefits," he says.