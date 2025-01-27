Why you should ‘portion control’ your way to better health

I am at a wellness retreat currently – on an experiment, might I add. Everyone here, including me, is served three meals every single day. The portion sizes are controlled, and there are no second helpings. The first thing that I realise about wellness retreats is that they try to improve your health by reducing your food intake; first through portion control, and second, by carefully curating the meals with whole foods rich in fibre, nutrients, proteins, carbs and healthy fats, while completely cutting out meats, sugar, caffeine, ultra-processed foods and all other things that are now considered “unhealthy."

On the second night at the retreat, while being a bit hungry, I pondered whether reducing the amount of food we eat plays a role in improving health? Doctors, nutritionists and fitness trainers agree that controlling how much we eat is great for our health. “Diet plays a critical role in health, and poor dietary habits are a major risk factor for several chronic and acute diseases," explains Dr B.A. Chaurasia, internal medicine consultant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

Portion control is the secret

Many of the ailments we suffer from today are a result of what we eat, and importantly, how much we eat, says Dr Manoj Kutteri, medical director and CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre. Several diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, mental health issues and weakened immunity are all linked to what we eat.

The earliest evidence of the health benefits of controlling portion size dates back to the 16th century, when a Venetian businessman named Luigi Cornaro found himself overweight and suffering stomach aches thanks to his love for lavish parties with plenty of food and wine. He was able to cure both his weight and stomach issues by restricting himself to 340 grams of food per day, which was nourishing but not too filling, for a whole year. He stuck to this diet for the rest of his life and wrote the book, Discourses on the Sober Life, as he lived well into his 80s.

Currently, the most famous person in India keeping an eye on how much he eats is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who doesn’t eat after 4pm. The science behind portion control is rooted in the body’s hormonal and metabolic responses to food, explains Kutteri. “When we eat large portions or eat too frequently, we continually spike insulin levels, which can lead to insulin resistance over time. Insulin resistance is a key factor in the development of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome," notes Kutteri. Cutting down on food intake, then, gives the body time to process and absorb nutrients effectively. “This improves digestion and absorption of food, ensuring that essential nutrients are utilised efficiently. Excessive food intake can also trigger the release of cortisol, the stress hormone, which can increase inflammation and lead to fatigue, digestive discomfort, and poor sleep," he adds.

Portion control reduces the strain on the digestive system, minimises the risk of digestive overload and allows the body to process food more efficiently. Overall, says Chaurasia, reduced food intake helps in weight management, ensures balanced energy levels, improves digestion, reduces bloating and gastrointestinal issues, promotes healthy metabolism, regulates blood sugar levels, reduces the risk of glucose spikes, and cuts risk of chronic diseases.

More than just fuel

From influencing gut health to shaping our immune system, the foods we consume have a profound impact on our bodies at a genetic, cellular, and microbiome level. Food provides the nutrients, energy, and building blocks necessary for optimal functioning of the mind and body, so paying attention to what we eat is also important. However, food is far more than just fuel for our bodies as it influences the gut microbiome – the collection of trillions of bacteria living in our digestive system.

“Additionally, food can also impact various organs in the body. For example, certain foods are known to function as antioxidants, which neutralise free radicals that can damage cells and lead to chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. The nutrients in food can also support the body’s detoxification pathways, enhancing liver function and reducing the toxic build-up that often results from poor dietary choices," says Kutteri.

One of the biggest scourges of the modern diet is ultra-processed food. Due to a combination of convenience and the busy lives we lead, we often choose ultra-processed foods over whole, natural foods. Ultra-processed foods are energy dense but low on nutrients, fibre and antioxidants and are linked to multiple disorders and greater risk of diseases. Therefore, what we eat and the quality of the food we eat are just as important as how much we eat, insist experts. A diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats promotes gut health, enhances digestion, and supports immune function. “In contrast, consuming excessive amounts of foods high in refined sugars and unhealthy fats can disrupt the gut microbiome, causing inflammation, oxidative stress, and immune dysfunction," says Kutteri.

Some of the most effective ways to reduce food intake include mindful eating, eating slowly, choosing local and seasonal foods, using smaller plates and planning meals in advance, suggests Chaurasia.

Mindful eating plays a crucial role in managing portion sizes and improving food dynamics. “Eating mindfully allows the brain to catch up with the body’s physical cues of fullness, reducing the risk of overconsumption and aiding digestion. Studies show that eating slowly and savouring food can enhance satiety signals, reducing the likelihood of overeating. This is because it takes time for the brain to receive signals from the stomach that it is full," says Kutteri, adding, “The balance between nutrient deficiency and over-nutrition is key to maintaining good health as both extremes can be harmful."

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

