Why you should ‘portion control’ your way to better health
SummaryThere are many benefits of controlling the amount of food you eat including weight management, balanced energy levels, and improved digestion
I am at a wellness retreat currently – on an experiment, might I add. Everyone here, including me, is served three meals every single day. The portion sizes are controlled, and there are no second helpings. The first thing that I realise about wellness retreats is that they try to improve your health by reducing your food intake; first through portion control, and second, by carefully curating the meals with whole foods rich in fibre, nutrients, proteins, carbs and healthy fats, while completely cutting out meats, sugar, caffeine, ultra-processed foods and all other things that are now considered “unhealthy."