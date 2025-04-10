Want to lower your cortisol levels? Get some alone time everyday

Productivity has been equated to being busy. It has been offered up as a hack– whether it is the Pomodoro Technique (25 minutes of focused work with 5-minute breaks) or the 52/17 ratio where one works for 52 minutes and takes a break for 17 minutes. At the same time, self-care is being promoted too– be it journaling, taking up needle work or enjoying a coffee with friends. However, the importance of carving out time to be alone or practising solitude is hardly something we give a thought to. Even when it's known that prioritizing ‘me-time’ has numerous benefits, including lowering cortisol levels.

“Solitude itself is a very restorative process for the brain. We are always either interacting or thinking about a task at hand. In solitude, you're able to take a reset or take space from interaction or from having to do something," says Deepti Chandy, therapist and COO of Anna Chandy and Associates, an individual counseling association based in Bengaluru.

“Spending time alone helps you become more independent. It orients you to rely on your own resources, whether it’s your inner strength, problem-solving abilities, or creativity. Spending time by yourself can also help reduce anxiety and give you a sense of peace," says Mumbai-based psychiatrist

Dr Sapna Bangar. Understanding and appreciating your own needs and gaining a sense of self-awareness helps you connect with others in a healthier, more balanced way. It can also help you to connect with your spiritual side, especially, if you’re someone who spends time meditating or practices prayer, Bangar says.

Chandy would absolutely recommend alone time for someone who might be suffering from depression or anxiety as well. “Disconnecting yourself from the external world for a while is beneficial." But, those with depression should ideally tell a close one before they try practicing solitude. “They should be made aware that their friend is always by their side," she says.

Pointing to how the genders react to the idea of solitude, Chandy says that women may find it harder to surrender themselves to spending alone time in comparison to men. “Men usually focus on one task at a time. It’s therefore easier for men to take time off and unwind. Women are multi-taskers, and hence, find it challenging to sit doing nothing as they tend to have several things running in their mind at once. It is, however, crucial that both men and women take time off to do some solo self-reflection," she says.

ENCOURAGE YOUR TEENAGER TO SPEND ALONE TIME

Bangar advices solitude as a good practice to be inculcated in adolescents as well. “Adolescence is when teens are figuring out who they are, what they like, and what their values are. Taking time for themselves allows teens to explore hobbies, interests, and passions without outside influence. Whether it’s reading, writing, drawing, or listening to music, these activities provide space for reflection and help teens connect with their authentic selves," she says. Teens who learn to prioritize self-care and “me time" are setting themselves up for healthier habits as adults, Bangar notes. “They’ll understand the importance of balance and making time for personal well-being, even when life gets busy," she adds. Chandy is all for children, especially teenagers, spending time doing nothing too.

“These days, children are exposed to smartphones quite early on. Then there’s regular screen time from information technology classes at school and the television. When gaming is added to this, screen time on an average is almost tripled. It is crucial that they take time to disengage themselves, sit idle and get bored," she says.

TIPS TO ENJOY SOLITUDE

Sitting idle can be very tough for most people. Chandy's advice? “Start small". “Try sitting idle for five minutes at first, gradually increasing the number of minutes as you get comfortable. If you’re absolutely unable to sit without doing something, engage in something meaningless like doodling, or go for a quick stroll outdoors without earphones," she says. Another suggestion? “Go for a coffee or a meal alone." Waking up earlier is another way to ensure you get some alone time. “The practice of sitting alone with your thoughts and reflecting at the beginning of the day and/or the end of the day is a practice that can be very beneficial," Chandy says before adding, “Communicate with your family why you need time to be by yourself."

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.

