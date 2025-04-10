Want to lower your cortisol levels? Get some alone time everyday
SummaryCarving out at least five minutes a day to ‘sit alone and do nothing’ can help reduce anxiety and cortisol levels, enhance creativity and productivity, and improves self-awareness
Productivity has been equated to being busy. It has been offered up as a hack– whether it is the Pomodoro Technique (25 minutes of focused work with 5-minute breaks) or the 52/17 ratio where one works for 52 minutes and takes a break for 17 minutes. At the same time, self-care is being promoted too– be it journaling, taking up needle work or enjoying a coffee with friends. However, the importance of carving out time to be alone or practising solitude is hardly something we give a thought to. Even when it's known that prioritizing ‘me-time’ has numerous benefits, including lowering cortisol levels.