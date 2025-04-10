Want to lower your cortisol levels? Get some alone time everyday

“Spending time alone helps you become more independent. It orients you to rely on your own resources, whether it’s your inner strength, problem-solving abilities, or creativity. Spending time by yourself can also help reduce anxiety and give you a sense of peace," says Mumbai-based psychiatrist

Dr Sapna Bangar. Understanding and appreciating your own needs and gaining a sense of self-awareness helps you connect with others in a healthier, more balanced way. It can also help you to connect with your spiritual side, especially, if you’re someone who spends time meditating or practices prayer, Bangar says.