Why pressing pause on active training is good for you

The Indian cricket team is touring Sri Lanka at the moment but most of our T20 World Cup stars are not in the squad as they are taking a break from the game. Pre-season has started for Premier League and other European clubs but big name players such as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and Lamine Yamal are taking a break from football. Even long distance runner and multiple Olympic medal-winning Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge takes a break after a race.

Also read: How extreme heat casts a shadow on the Paris Olympics Taking a sustained break from your primary sport and training is extremely important and should be worked into your plan just like these elite sportspersons and athletes do. If you are just starting out in the world of exercise and recreational sport like running, cycling or badminton, it is even more important that you take a sustained break ranging from two to six weeks, otherwise you run the risk of injury.

Taking a short, sustained break from your main sport is crucial for preventing overuse injuries, allowing the body to recover, and reducing the risk of burnout, says Vaibhav Daga, head of sports science and rehabilitation as well as a sports medicine consultant at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. "The ideal duration for such a break typically ranges from one to three weeks, depending on the intensity and frequency of the activity as well as the individual's condition," adds Daga. For runners, the break could go on for up to six weeks depending on the distance, duration and number of races they might have run in the preceding time period, says Girish Bindra, an ACSM Marathon certified coach and Comrades finisher from Mumbai.

“I would recommend a six-week break if someone has just run an ultramarathon and four weeks after a full marathon. It also depends on how experienced the athlete is. Those at the beginning of their journey might even need longer than four weeks after their first full or half marathon," adds Bindra, who has been an official pacer at the Tata Mumbai Marathon multiple times.

This sustained break will help you, just like it does professional athletes, in multiple ways. After several weeks of constant training and performing at your maximum effort, muscles start to tire and fatigue, says Naveen Raj, a bronze medal-winning national level cyclist. This is where taking a break helps as it gives muscles and joints the time to repair and recover. "It helps prevent chronic injuries from overuse, and it allows athletes to address any underlying issues that might have been overlooked during intense training periods. Additionally, it can improve overall mental wellbeing by reducing stress and monotony," explains Daga.

Taking a short break would also afford you mental respite. "Whether you are training, racing or playing a sport, you have to be mentally alert and pay attention to multiple aspects. There is quick decision-making involved, you are using your mental strength to push through the pain while also being alert for all kinds of surprises — ranging from a quick turn to a sliding tackle to a vehicle speeding towards you from the wrong side [while running]. The break gives your mind time to relax," says Bindra.

However, taking a break from your primary sport or routine doesn’t mean doing nothing at all. All professional athletes have to maintain some levels of fitness while having a bit of a down time and you should too. Bindra switches to walking, stretching and yoga after a couple of days of complete rest after any race. After a week or so, he also starts strength training. Daga says that during this break, you should focus on cross-training activities that would help maintain cardiovascular fitness while placing less strain on the primary muscles used in your activity.

“Strength training, flexibility exercises, and low-impact activities such as swimming, yoga, and cycling can be beneficial. It's also a good time to work on mental aspects such as goal setting, visualisation and relaxation techniques," suggests Daga.

Such cross-training allows the overused muscles and joints to recover without letting your fitness levels drop, says Raj, who switches to running and weights during his break from cycling. Cross-training helps maintain or improve fitness levels, keeps the cardiovascular system active and builds strength in different muscle groups, says Daga. "Incorporating core and flexibility exercises improves overall stability and mobility. Nutrition and hydration should also be prioritised to support recovery. Lastly, setting clear, progressive goals for returning to the main sport can ensure a stronger comeback," he adds.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

