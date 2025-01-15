In a remarkable achievement, Dr Flemingson Lazarus, a 53-year-old dentist from Bengaluru, made history on September 22, 2024, by completing the Ironman 70.3 event in Brazil. This accomplishment made him the first Indian dentist to complete Ironman events across six continents—an extraordinary feat few in the world have attained.

Lazarus, who runs a private practice in Fraser Town and consults at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, has long been passionate about endurance sports. A dedicated runner for many years, he took his fitness journey to new heights after being inspired by actor, model, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and took part in his first Ironman at the age of 48. “I wanted to push myself beyond the ordinary and take on the challenge of completing an Ironman.”

The Ironman challenge For the uninitiated, an Ironman event is one of the world's most physically demanding races. The full Ironman 140.6 consists of a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km bike ride, and a 42.2 km marathon run, all to be completed within a strict 17–18-hour cutoff time. The half Ironman, or Ironman 70.3, involves half of these distances. Completing such an event is an immense physical and mental challenge. Yet, Lazarus' commitment and discipline led him to successfully conquer the Ironman events across six continents, including Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, Oceania, and South America over the years, starting in 2019.

Dr Flemingson Lazarus at the Ironman 70.3 race in Lahti, Finland.

A gruelling training routine Lazarus’ daily training routine is rigorous. He begins his day at 5.30 am, with a 15-minute warm-up before starting his main workout by 6 am. He follows a structured 16 to 20-week training programme under the guidance of South African coach Darren Nash. His training sessions are intense, but he ensures that they finish by 9 am, so he can begin his dental practice at 10 am.

His diet during training is tailored to sustain his energy for long sessions. “I consume bananas, dates, nuts, energy bars, and fresh lime juice, and avoid excessive use of gels and electrolytes, except on race day,” he says. Despite the intense demands of training, Lazarus emphasizes the importance of adequate rest and tries to get to bed by 10 pm.

Ironman events are not only a test of physical strength but also mental endurance. “It’s a test of strength and willpower. The body screams to stop, but that’s when the mind steps in, telling you ‘Never surrender, keep going,’” Lazarus reflects. “During my most difficult moments, I think about the joy and happiness of crossing the finish line, and that thought keeps me moving forward.”

In addition to mental toughness, he also stresses the importance of strengthening and stretching in his training. Strengthening and stretching are key, he says. “Targeted strength training, with a special focus on core muscles, helps in reducing injuries. Similarly, post-workout stretching should never be ignored.”

Overcoming hurdles around the world Travelling across the globe to compete in the Ironman events posed unique challenges for Lazarus. Each continent came with its own hurdles, from adjusting to different time zones and climate conditions to navigating unfamiliar food options. "The 180 km cycling race in Malaysia, with 36°C heat and 85% humidity, was particularly tough, as was running through the unforgiving desert in Egypt," he recalls. "The cold, choppy waters in Australia also added a new level of difficulty."

One of the most memorable moments came during a race in Malaysia. “During the run, I saw several athletes who had given up, lying down while medical teams intervened,” he recalls. “I noticed one athlete, clearly disoriented, walking in the wrong direction. He was losing focus, and I could see he was struggling. I went up to him, spoke into his ear, reassured him that he could finish if he just focused and kept walking in the right direction. Later in the day, it was such a joy to see him cross the finish line within the cutoff time.”

A balancing act Despite his remarkable accomplishments, balancing training with a full-time dental career has not been easy. “Managing both at 100% was impossible,” Lazarus admits. During peak training periods, he had to limit his work hours and reduce the number of dental appointments to make time for recovery. This delicate balance between his professional and athletic commitments required careful planning and prioritization.

Looking back at his journey, Lazarus shares valuable advice for those considering endurance sports. “First, I recommend a definite cardiac assessment for anyone keen on pursuing endurance sports,” he advises. “Second, triathlon is an expensive endeavour, so careful financial planning is essential.” But above all, he stresses that there is no substitute for hard work. "It boils down to blood, sweat, and tears. The pain you endure in the process is incomparable to the joy you feel upon crossing that finish line,” he concludes.

Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.