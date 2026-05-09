The best gym exercises to get better at climbing and bouldering

The key to being good at climbing and bouldering is having a strong core, grip and pulling strength. While these are not the only things necessary in this highly technical activity, they are almost imperative to be able to climb for longer and conquer more difficult levels. The unique part about climbing is that it hasn’t been affected by the popularity of padel and pickleball. That can perhaps be attributed to the fact that the activity requires a completely different skillset. A certain amount of fearlessness is also needed, along with trusting the equipment and learning how to fall safely when one can no longer hold on to the pegs.
Climbing continues to rise in popularity as more people move away from conventional lifting at the gym. Like every other sport, however, it’s worth noting that pushing and pulling weights, while building strength and endurance, can make you a better climber. I had earlier written a piece in Lounge on the best exercises to get better at padel, but climbing requires slightly more specialised work, even if you’re already doing something related, like trekking.
“Rock climbing finger strength, while indeed a skill that elite climbers train, is a bit of a misnomer since there are no muscles in your fingers. Your fingers move by the pull of forearm muscles on the tendons in your fingers. However, finger strength does correlate to your grip strength, so it can be helpful to strengthen your fingers for climbing,” says a piece on trxtraining.com titled 5 Grip Strength Exercises for Rock Climbing and Bouldering.
The Farmer’s Walk is an excellent exercise for shoulder, forearm and grip strength, since it works all three at the same time. Reducing the weight and pinching it between your thumb and fingertips, rather than fully gripping it, will engage the fingers more, while walking with heavier weights will test both grip strength and the shoulder’s ability to support the forearms over time.
The key is to do exercises that engage the Flexor Digitorum Profundus (FDP) muscle. This flexes the entire finger and not just the tips, though you would have to train with a talon grip — like a bird’s claw — to activate it properly. There is a two-minute video on YouTube, posted by the channel Ability Rehabilitation, that takes viewers through a series of tendon glide exercises designed to do exactly this. It consists of five moves: duck, hook, squeeze, touch and trace, and spread wide. Doing these as an activator before a climb can be a gamechanger.
Dead hangs are another great way to start working on grip strength. Not only are they excellent for stretching the spine, but they are also isometric holds that build the endurance needed to climb better. Delhi-based Aditya Ambegaokar took up climbing about a year ago, initially as a standalone fitness activity, before incorporating gym workouts into his routine.