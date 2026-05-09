The best gym exercises to get better at climbing and bouldering

The key to being good at climbing and bouldering is having a strong core, grip and pulling strength. While these are not the only things necessary in this highly technical activity, they are almost imperative to be able to climb for longer and conquer more difficult levels. The unique part about climbing is that it hasn’t been affected by the popularity of padel and pickleball. That can perhaps be attributed to the fact that the activity requires a completely different skillset. A certain amount of fearlessness is also needed, along with trusting the equipment and learning how to fall safely when one can no longer hold on to the pegs.