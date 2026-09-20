What is the best number of reps to optimise your workout?

A lot of research has been done on the two-sets to failure vs the three-sets hypertrophy method (or anything more than three sets). The word hypertrophy in gym speak refers to repetitions of an exercise for gaining muscle. Both of them have a lot of merits and some pitfalls but it is important to know where you stand in your fitness journey to make a choice. “There is a prevalent belief that at least three sets of each exercise are required to elicit optimal increase in strength and hypertrophy. However, most of the studies that reported the results of training with single versus multiple sets do not substantiate this tenet. In fact, the preponderance of evidence suggests that for training durations of 4 to 25 weeks there is no significant difference in the increase in strength or hypertrophy as a result of training with single versus multiple sets,” says the most cited research paper on this argument, titled Strength training. Single versus multiple sets, which was published nearly 20 years ago.