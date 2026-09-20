What is the best number of reps to optimise your workout?

The key to finding new formulas of working out usually lies in boredom; not just mental, but even muscular. Doing three sets of 12 reps or three sets of 15-12-10 reps or any other number with an increasing or similar amount of weights can make the muscles used to the stimulus they receive and eventually stagnate growth. Mixing it up is always the best idea. But this doesn’t mean you try something new every day. It means you give a chance to every workout formula consistently until you find the best combination.
The key to finding new formulas of working out usually lies in boredom; not just mental, but even muscular. Doing three sets of 12 reps or three sets of 15-12-10 reps or any other number with an increasing or similar amount of weights can make the muscles used to the stimulus they receive and eventually stagnate growth. Mixing it up is always the best idea. But this doesn’t mean you try something new every day. It means you give a chance to every workout formula consistently until you find the best combination.
These combinations will depend on your goals: size, strength, endurance, flexibility, stamina and so on. But while these can change like the weather, there is one consistent system that most people start off with and usually stick to as they advance in the gym. And that’s the three-set formula. It means doing a specific number of repetitions of an exercise in one set and completing three sets with a few seconds of break between each. It is the most recognised, the most easy to remember, the least complicated, and the easiest to record your progress when it comes to lifting weights or doing reps. But could there be another way?
These combinations will depend on your goals: size, strength, endurance, flexibility, stamina and so on. But while these can change like the weather, there is one consistent system that most people start off with and usually stick to as they advance in the gym. And that’s the three-set formula. It means doing a specific number of repetitions of an exercise in one set and completing three sets with a few seconds of break between each. It is the most recognised, the most easy to remember, the least complicated, and the easiest to record your progress when it comes to lifting weights or doing reps. But could there be another way?
A lot of research has been done on the two-sets to failure vs the three-sets hypertrophy method (or anything more than three sets). The word hypertrophy in gym speak refers to repetitions of an exercise for gaining muscle. Both of them have a lot of merits and some pitfalls but it is important to know where you stand in your fitness journey to make a choice. “There is a prevalent belief that at least three sets of each exercise are required to elicit optimal increase in strength and hypertrophy. However, most of the studies that reported the results of training with single versus multiple sets do not substantiate this tenet. In fact, the preponderance of evidence suggests that for training durations of 4 to 25 weeks there is no significant difference in the increase in strength or hypertrophy as a result of training with single versus multiple sets,” says the most cited research paper on this argument, titled Strength training. Single versus multiple sets, which was published nearly 20 years ago.
The three-set hypertrophy method
Tried and tested for years, the three-set method is rightfully a favourite among beginners who need to get used to a certain volume of training. However, these are not done until failure. The first two sets in a three-set method would possibly be close to failure and leaves the athlete with one to three reps in reserve. (In gym parlance, reps in reserve or RIR refers to the number of reps one can do before reaching muscle fatigue). The only problem then is, that the third set is pushed to a point where it could only count as fatigue rather than the right volume for muscle growth.
But this is probably the best way to learn what failure to do another rep feels like. Understanding when the muscle says no to any more reps is a milestone when it comes to trying workout methods which take you to failure so that you’re not wasting your energy on pointless reps. A three-set method is best done with a rep range rather than a fixed number of reps. For example: 12-15 reps in the first set, 9-12 reps in the second and 6-8 in the third if you’re using incremental weight.
The two-sets to failure method
A lot of modern research goes beyond the one cited above – especially with better ways to calculate strength and size gains. And most of them point to the fact that effort, and not reps, make all the difference. The biggest advantages of a two-set or even a single-set workout method is the amount of time you spend in the gym with little or no difference in muscle size and strength if the effort expended is equal to what you would put in for higher volume routines.
The second one is the amount of stress on joints. “Evidence suggests that heavy load training requires more sets to achieve comparable hypertrophy to moderate loads. Not only is this inefficient from a time standpoint, but the combination of heavy loads with high training volumes heightens joint-related stresses and increases the potential for overtraining,” says a paper titled Loading Recommendations for Muscle Strength, Hypertrophy, and Local Endurance: A Re-Examination of the Repetition Continuum. This research specifically says maintaining discipline in terms of how you perform your repetitions is key to getting the most out of that pattern.
One of champions of doing away with what he calls ‘junk volume’ is fitness expert Alain Gonzalez, who also runs YouTube channel musclemonsters. One of his most popular videos talks about how people (in this video’s case, specifically men) in their 40s prefer the two-set method. A particular line from his video above will resonate for many people, irrespective of age and gender though, and is key to understanding workout principles. “Your muscles may feel ready to go again long before your joints are,” he says.
Whether you choose more than three sets to hit hypertrophy or prefer a minimalist training regime, the key lies in consistency and technique. Effort is defined not by reps and sets, but by the quality of those sets and making sure you let the muscles and joints recover so that this consistency is maintained.