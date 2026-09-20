What is the best number of reps to optimise your workout?

These combinations will depend on your goals: size, strength, endurance, flexibility, stamina and so on. But while these can change like the weather, there is one consistent system that most people start off with and usually stick to as they advance in the gym. And that’s the three-set formula. It means doing a specific number of repetitions of an exercise in one set and completing three sets with a few seconds of break between each. It is the most recognised, the most easy to remember, the least complicated, and the easiest to record your progress when it comes to lifting weights or doing reps. But could there be another way?