The best way to stretch your lat muscles

From the easier poses, and this will be familiar for those who have done yoga, the cat-cow, the downward dog and the child’s pose while you reach slowly forward with the fingers are all excellent exercises. But flexibility is what you really need. Bodybuilding.com has an excellent video on their YouTube page for this. The athlete in this video uses a plastic bar, because it’s light, but you can do this without one too. You can either hold the bar or keep your hands together while you press your elbows onto a bench while on your knees, and then push away to create the gap for the stretch. Pull back in and push back out to work on the range of motion and see how it increases gradually after each rep. The key is to slow down and make sure you’re getting enough from the stretch.