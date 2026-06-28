The best way to stretch your lat muscles

If you break down the back muscles into more groups, then the latissimus dorsi, or the lats, are the biggest movers. They cover the middle and the lower back and are vital for pulling and pushing movements due to the scapular protraction and retraction. They also help shoulder movement and are one of the primary muscles engaged in all stability exercises. Because of their importance in and outside the gym, most of a back day is built around developing them. Rows, pull-ups, lat pulldowns, bent over or seated rows, chest supported rows, lat prayers, the list is endless when it comes to exercises targeting the lats.