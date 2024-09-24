Bio-individuality: Understanding why treatments need a personalised approach

In healthcare, it's important to recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach rarely works. Each individual's unique biology, lifestyle, and circumstances need a personalized approach to ensure the best outcomes. For instance, two individuals with Type 2 diabetes might have vastly different treatment needs despite having similar physical attributes. One might thrive on a plant-based food plan with low stress, while the other may need an animal-based one and face high-stress levels—underscoring the importance of personalized treatments that address the condition and the whole person.

Also read: Can poor sleep increase your belly fat? These treatments consider various factors like genetics, lifestyle, environment, gut microbiome, emotional well-being, childhood experiences, and medication history to assess how an individual might react to specific medical plans or dietary changes. In the above example, the person with the plant-based plan may have a calm lifestyle that enhances their response to plant-based nutrients. Conversely, an individual relying on an animal-based food plan may have genetic needs for animal proteins but also require effective stress management to support their overall treatment.

This is where bio-individuality comes in. It encourages a personalized approach to well-being, focusing on understanding and responding to the body’s signals—such as energy levels, mood, and digestion—while making tailored adjustments. Embracing bio-individuality is like embarking on a journey of self discovery, where the key lies in recognizing what works best for one's own body rather than following a one-treatment-plan-fits-all approach.

This understanding becomes even more critical when managing stress, as each person's path to stress relief is unique. Chronic stress can worsen underlying health conditions, including gut issues, anxiety, and other issues. To address this, incorporating holistic practices such as nature, sound medicine, yoga, meditation, and balanced cellular nutrition is crucial.

These methods work together to balance the body's systems, reduce inflammation, boost the immune system, and enhance overall well-being. However, a holistic approach goes beyond this; it's a complete lifestyle shift that embraces six key pillars: cellular nutrition, adequate exercise/movement, quality sleep, emotional well-being, spiritual health, and breathwork. By focusing on these pillars, healthcare professionals develop a comprehensive, personalized care plan that addresses each individual's specific needs.

Power of collaboration Given all the benefits, personalized medicine can still face challenges in gaining broad acceptance among various healthcare stakeholders, including physicians, health executives, holistic coaches, and patients. However, a collaborative and integrative care model can effectively address these obstacles by ensuring that all parties work together to provide the comprehensive care a patient needs for complete recovery.

Take the example of managing hypertension, where a primary care physician might prescribe medication to control blood pressure while a nutritionist guides a low-sodium, heart-healthy nutrition. If stress is a contributing factor, a mental health counsellor can assist with stress reduction techniques such as mindfulness and relaxation exercises. Additionally, a physical trainer can develop an exercise plan to improve cardiovascular health and support weight management. While a medication suppresses the symptom, addressing nutrition, stress, and movement enables addressing the condition from its roots. Having said that, nutrition doesn't work alone. It has to be a combination of all the six pillars for nutrition to be effective.

Moreover, it's not just about a medical collaboration model; building trust is crucial to successfully onboarding patients to this approach. Patients often seek consultation or treatment when they are vulnerable, and these processes frequently involve stepping beyond personal boundaries, whether physically or mentally. Therefore, patients must be confident in the person or institution providing care.

On a final note, the future of healthcare is all about blending bio-individuality with collaborative care. To adapt to this shift towards personalized medicine, everyone in the healthcare system must be trained to work effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team, including doctors, counselors, holistic coaches, and others. Professionals can ensure better health outcomes and a more comprehensive view of wellness by recognizing each patient's needs and considering their emotional and social well-being. This holistic approach isn't just a future goal—it's the key to transforming healthcare into a more personalized, effective, and compassionate system.

Deepika Rathod is chief nutrition officer, and head nutritionist-Gut Vertical at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, Mumbai.