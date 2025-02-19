Why we need to rethink the discourse on body positivity in the age of Ozempic
SummaryAs India awaits the launch of obesity drug, Mounjaro, the debate on weight loss drugs and body image continues
In July 2024, Eli Lilly and Co., the pharmaceutical company, announced that it has secured the first approvals for the import and sale of its diabetes and obesity medication, Tirzepatide—sold under the name Mounjaro—in India in 2025. The company, according to various new reports, further stated that the medication would be competitively priced for the Indian market.