Why we need to rethink the discourse on body positivity in the age of Ozempic

While this writer has been struggling with yo-yoing postpartum weight, this entire conversation is significant when you consider that most women grow up with an unrelenting pressure to look thin, and sometimes, it takes a lifetime for them to feel good about themselves. Take the case of 27-year-old Sanchia Eliza D’Souza. The Bengaluru-based copy writer remembers not being okay in her own skin in her late teens and early twenties. D’Souza, who tried the OMAD, or one meal a day diet when she was 22, says she used to have a very bad relationship with food. “I would barely eat anything. It was very messed up and I was really struggling." It was only when she turned 25 that she started fixing her relationship with food, and in turn, her body.