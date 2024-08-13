Why it’s normal for your body weight to fluctuate
SummaryWondering how Vinesh Phogat gained weight overnight? It's normal, say experts, and explain the factors that cause a daily dip and rise in body weight
Last week the entire nation was obsessed with weight fluctuations. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her Olympics gold medal wrestling match for being 100 grams beyond her weight category of 50kg during the second weigh-in on the morning of the final. Weight fluctuations on a daily basis are completely normal, say doctors and nutritionists. “These daily fluctuations are routine and usually reflect temporary changes in fluid and food content rather than actual changes in body fat or muscle mass," says Vaibhav Daga, head of sports science and rehabilitation and a consultant for sports medicine at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.