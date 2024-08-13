Why it’s normal for your body weight to fluctuate

Last week the entire nation was obsessed with weight fluctuations. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her Olympics gold medal wrestling match for being 100 grams beyond her weight category of 50kg during the second weigh-in on the morning of the final. Weight fluctuations on a daily basis are completely normal, say doctors and nutritionists. “These daily fluctuations are routine and usually reflect temporary changes in fluid and food content rather than actual changes in body fat or muscle mass," says Vaibhav Daga, head of sports science and rehabilitation and a consultant for sports medicine at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

“Our body weight — both weight gain and loss — changes due to multiple factors including, but not limited to, food intake, water retention, digestion and hormonal changes," says Dr Ajay Agarwal, senior director for internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Noida. The body always likes to maintain homeostasis, which is the body’s ability to self-regulate the internal processes to maintain a steady state, explains Mythili Srivatsan, Cult Transform’s format head for nutrition operations. Srivatsan adds that our body weight is also impacted by intense exercise, bowel movements, sleep and stress.

Weight fluctuations are a constant roller coaster

What, when and how much one eats impacts weight as well. The quantity and timing of the food one eats could cause temporary weight gain or loss. For example, alcohol could lead to dehydration in the body causing weight fluctuations. When you consume foods that are high in salt, you tend to consume more water leading to water retention because our in-built mechanism would try to maintain our electrolyte balance. Even our bowel movements can have an impact on our weight. “Eating or digesting food adds weight. The contents of the gastrointestinal tract, depending on how the bowel moves and the process of digestion occurs, can influence one’s body weight," explains Daga.

Hormonal changes in women as per their menstrual cycle can cause cravings stimulated by heightened levels of cortisol, which can lead to consumption of high-calorie foods resulting in weight gain. “Decline of oestrogen among menopausal women also results in weight gain for days," adds Agarwal. Irregularities in bowel movements also lead to weight retention or loss. Sleep and stress factors influence hormone levels that regulate hunger and water retention, indirectly.

One thing that most of us have been trying to understand since last week is how intense exercise can cause weight fluctuations. When we exercise, our body burns through our glycogen stores and there is significant loss of body fluids through sweat. “Regular exercise can create a calorie deficit, leading to weight loss over time. Meanwhile, intense exercise can lead to significant water loss through sweating, resulting in temporary weight loss. Since exercise depletes glycogen stores in muscles, it can lead to weight loss as glycogen is usually stored with water. Exercise also affects hormone levels, including cortisol, insulin and adrenaline, which can influence water retention and, hence, weight," says Agarwal.

While everyone unanimously agrees that weight fluctuations are normal, opinions vary as to how much one’s weight can change in a span of 24 hours. The average daily range for weight fluctuations is around 1-3kg, says Agarwal. Daga believes a person’s body weight can fluctuate by 500grams to 2.3kg in a single day. “Normal adults experience fluctuations starting at 0.5kgs going up to even 2kgs in a day," notes Srivatsan.

Among elite athletes who compete in a weight class, it is a common practice to compete in one category lower than their own weight. They rely on their impeccable eating habits and their ability to manage their weight fluctuations better than regular people. When it goes wrong or if one is forced to lose too much weight too quickly, it could lead to trouble. Due to various reasons, Phogat was competing in a weight class twice below her regular weight of 56kg. Her preferred weight class is 53kg.

Weightlifter Ragini Rampal who competes at the national level in Australia had attempted competing in two weight classes below her regular weight two years ago. “I stayed off food and water the previous day to meet my weight category. I met the weight criteria but I was so depleted that I was dizzy and could barely lift what I normally do for my warm-ups," recalls Rampal.

Risky side effects of extreme weight loss

After clearing her weigh-in on Tuesday, Phogat consumed the bare minimum to recoup the energy needed to win three wrestling bouts, and was 2kg overweight by the end of the day. She did all she could, in consultation with the medical team, through the night to shed the extra weight. Though elite athletes do this often, losing 2-3kg overnight through intense exercise and sauna use poses significant health risks, warns Srivatsan.

“Extreme methods like excessive cardio and wearing sauna suits can lead to hyperthermia, severe dehydration, and heart-related issues. While saunas may cause temporary water weight loss by raising your core temperature and inducing sweat, this weight is quickly regained once you rehydrate and eat normally," she says.

Other side effects of an extreme approach to weight loss are dehydration and electrolyte imbalance which can cause dizziness, syncope and headaches, says Agarwal. “This can also cause acute kidney injury as a result of severe dehydration. It also causes fatigue and muscle pains due to electrolyte imbalances. One can also suffer long-term effects like hormonal imbalances, osteoporosis and cardiovascular problems," he adds.

Among the normal population, resorting to extreme weight-loss measures could be risky. “Instead of relying on dangerous short cuts, adopt sustainable methods for weight loss. Focus on your diet, sleep and getting regular physical activity. There are no short cuts to healthy, long-term weight loss," says Srivatsan.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.