Why it’s normal for your body weight to fluctuate

Weight fluctuations are a constant roller coaster

What, when and how much one eats impacts weight as well. The quantity and timing of the food one eats could cause temporary weight gain or loss. For example, alcohol could lead to dehydration in the body causing weight fluctuations. When you consume foods that are high in salt, you tend to consume more water leading to water retention because our in-built mechanism would try to maintain our electrolyte balance. Even our bowel movements can have an impact on our weight. “Eating or digesting food adds weight. The contents of the gastrointestinal tract, depending on how the bowel moves and the process of digestion occurs, can influence one’s body weight," explains Daga.