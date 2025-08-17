Feeling terribly bored? Your brain might be thanking you
In our frenetic lives filled with distractions and to-do lists, boredom might be an unlikely gateway to emotional clarity, creativity, and deeper well-being
Remember the days of calling out, “Ma, I’m bored"? That simple universal refrain now almost seems alien and challenges the current ‘hustle culture’ riddled with constant notifications, places to go to and to-do lists. Yet, for a growing chorus of voices — from therapists to educators, musicians, and artists — boredom is an unlikely gateway to emotional clarity, creativity, and deeper well-being.