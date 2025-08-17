Feeling terribly bored? Your brain might be thanking you

Remember the days of calling out, “Ma, I’m bored"? That simple universal refrain now almost seems alien and challenges the current ‘hustle culture’ riddled with constant notifications, places to go to and to-do lists. Yet, for a growing chorus of voices — from therapists to educators, musicians, and artists — boredom is an unlikely gateway to emotional clarity, creativity, and deeper well-being.

For Bengaluru-based artist and general physician Dr Bhoomika Ananth, boredom at 2 am resulted in a spur-of-the-moment Instagram story which in turn led to one of her most iconic works. “After a day spent sleeping, I was wide awake in the middle of the night and decided to recreate Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ in the city. I posted a story requesting people to join me – there was no venue, no plan — just an idea born out of boredom," recollects the founder of Creatibeeti, an artist collective specialising in mural art.

What she expected to be a quiet, quirky idea shared with a handful of friends quickly snowballed. Interest poured in, messages began stacking up, and before she knew it, dozens of art-lovers had committed to join. On the D-day, they gathered at the iconic Airlines Hotel, brushes and paints in hand. Over plates of crisp masala dosas and steaming cups of filter coffee, the group of 40 transformed a 35-foot-wide wall in five-and-a-half hours, reimagining the masterpiece in bold, vibrant strokes!

THE SPACE TO THINK

“In today’s hyper-stimulated world, with constant notifications and the pressure to always be ‘active’, we often view idleness or boredom as unproductive," says Deepti Chandy, therapist and COO at Anna Chandy & Associates. “But in reality, boredom offers us an invaluable opportunity: the space to slow down and reconnect with ourselves. When we allow ourselves to be bored, to sit without an agenda, we create the mental room necessary for emotional clarity and creative thinking."

Research too supports this. A study cited by the Academy of Management, USA, found that people given a boring, repetitive task — like sorting beans by colour — later came up with more and better creative ideas than those who skipped the monotony. More recently, the UK-based scientific journal Nature reported that brief periods of low-stimulation or “mental idleness" can help improve problem-solving and foster cognitive flexibility.

Deepti expresses that our most powerful insights often emerge during moments of pause — “like on a quiet holiday or in between tasks." Even children benefit when not constantly entertained, she says, because they’re more likely to invent games and think in new ways. “The same holds true for adults too," she adds.

BOREDOM IN CURRICULUM

Education spaces are also embracing this idea. At Openhouse, a learning centre co-founded by Yashovardhan Poddar, boredom is woven into the curriculum. “Boredom isn’t emptiness, it’s a blank canvas. When children are given time to ‘just be’, their imagination and inner voice come alive," he says.

These findings echo what Poddar sees in his classrooms — that unstructured time, far from being wasted, actually boosts cognitive flexibility, emotional regulation, and independent thinking. “At Openhouse, boredom is embraced, not eliminated, through thoughtfully curated open-ended activities, quiet corners, and time for free play," Poddar explains. These calm moments let children guide their own learning, explore emotions, and build resilience. “Instead of being void, boredom becomes a doorway to creativity, clarity and well-being."

TUNING INTO TEDIUM

For Mumbai-based musician and storyteller Raman Iyer, boredom is rare in today’s hyper-connected reality. “With our phones being an extension of our limbs, the art of deriving wisdom from boredom seems to be losing its essence! With AirPods on, we always have something to consume while completely cutting ourselves off!"

He defines boredom as “a sudden, unexpected availability of time" — often arriving after frustration when plans are cancelled, meetings rescheduled, or a phone signal drops. “I feel boredom in today's times is the only window to listen to our own selves," he says.

THE PRACTICE OF STILLNESS

So, what are the signs that one needs to calm down and not be immersed in back-to-back tasks? Chandy lists them out: feeling constantly on edge, the need for continuous stimulation, emotional exhaustion, burnout, chronic irritability, or the sense of always being in a state of flux. “These are indicators that your nervous system is overstretched and that you’re operating outside your window of tolerance," observes Chandy. Instead of waiting for burnout, she recommends making boredom a regular practice — “Stillness isn’t a void; it’s a powerful space of possibility."

Iyer believes that boredom doesn’t come easily to the privileged! “So, take up a long-distance train journey, trek or hike to a network-free place, or seriously commit to ‘Screen-free Sundays’ to actually know what it means to get bored. And don’t forget to keep a notebook handy to jot down the thoughts and ideas that dance freely in the stage of boredom," he wraps up.

