Feeling terribly bored? Your brain might be thanking you

So, what are the signs that one needs to calm down and not be immersed in back-to-back tasks? Chandy lists them out: feeling constantly on edge, the need for continuous stimulation, emotional exhaustion, burnout, chronic irritability, or the sense of always being in a state of flux. “These are indicators that your nervous system is overstretched and that you’re operating outside your window of tolerance," observes Chandy. Instead of waiting for burnout, she recommends making boredom a regular practice — “Stillness isn’t a void; it’s a powerful space of possibility."