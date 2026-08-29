Planning to get Botox or fillers? Know the new guidelines

The minimum legal requirement for performing aesthetic injectables in India is that the practitioner must be a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP). “However, being an RMP alone is not sufficient. Since aesthetic medicine is a relatively new and rapidly evolving , injectable aesthetic procedures are not comprehensively covered in the undergraduate medical curriculum. Therefore, doctors performing these procedures should undergo additional structured training in aesthetic injectables and complication management to ensure they have the necessary knowledge, technical skills and clinical judgement,” notes Dr Anand. Dr Grewal reveals that many clinics hire Unani or Ayurvedic professionals or physiotherapists to inject. “I get many applications from physiotherapists too. Another application I recently received was a BA graduate who later decided to do a fellowship from Dubai in aesthetics—people with vague qualifications have been trickling into the aesthetic industry because of the hype. The industry needs to be regulated as people are just getting into the field without any interest in it,” rues Dr Grewal. She has seen severe cases where patients who went to non licensed clinics suffered from skin burns, arterial blocks and necrosis of the skin. And these complications require immediate and appropriate medical management.