Planning to get Botox or fillers? Know the new guidelines

Botox and dermal fillers are the most common names that come to mind when one mentions injectables, but there are many other cosmetic concoctions that companies have been peddling to be administered via injections. These include mesotherapy (injecting a cocktail of vitamins, plant extracts and other substances in the middle or meso layer of the skin), PRP (Plate-rich plasma or vampire facial popularised by Kim Kardashian), and hyaluronic acid skin boosters.