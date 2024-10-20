How to deal with the real struggle of menopausal brain fog

A common symptom of menopause, brain fog disrupts brain function and leads to cognitive challenges and an inability to

Heat flushes, night sweats, fatigue, pain during intercourse and mood swings are the signs usually associated with menopause. But does it happen that you've forgotten where you've put your phone, or that you forgot to make an important call yesterday. Or, you simply cannot recall where you were supposed to meet your friend? These are signs of brain fog – a symptom that arrives in a neat package labelled 'menopause'.

Also read: Adult hormonal acne: A guide to understand and treat the problem According to Noida-based Dr Manju Gupta, senior consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, brain fog is very real. “Brain fog is one of the common symptoms of menopause and it leads to forgetfulness, lack of focus, distraction, and an inability to recollect information and make decisions," she says.

"During menopause, low levels of estrogen and progesterone can impact brain function," Gupta says. Estrogen is known to stimulate the brain, while progesterone is a brain chemical that improves thinking and memory. When there is a hormonal imbalance, it can cause brain fog.

While brain fog isn’t a medical term per se, it is the term used when cognitive and memory changes occur. These changes can occur during perimenopause too. While some women experience mild to moderate symptoms, some women experience extreme symptoms. With menopause, levels of progesterone, estrogen and testosterone shift or fluctuate. This shift can, “disrupt brain function, leading to cognitive challenges and decreased energy. It's essential for menopausal women to be aware of these hormonal changes and seek guidance from healthcare professionals," Gupta says.

Dr Sapna Bangar, a Mumbai-based senior child and family psychiatrist says, “Thyroid imbalance, which sometimes also occurs at the time of menopause, could affect energy levels and cognitive function." Decline in sleep quality, perhaps related to night sweats during perimenopause, could contribute to this phenomenon. Increased stress that sometimes accompanies this stage of life may also have women feeling frazzled and distracted. These factors can interfere with concentration and memory, she adds.

Bangar suggests this checklist of everyday tools to deal with brain fog:

Create lists: Use checklists or planners to keep track of tasks and appointments to reduce overwhelm.

Break tasks into smaller steps: Tackle one thing at a time to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Take regular breaks: Short breaks during tasks can refresh your mind and boost productivity.

Engage in mental exercises: Puzzles, reading, or learning new skills can keep your brain active.

Stay socially connected: Regular interactions with friends or family can enhance mood and cognitive function.

"Everyday exercise like walking or any other activity of their choice and relaxation techniques like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing can help mitigate these symptoms," says Gupta.

Bangar says a healthy diet can also help mitigate the symptoms. “Focus on a balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and whole grains. Foods like fatty fish, nuts, berries, and leafy greens," she suggests. Dehydration can contribute to fatigue and cognitive impairment, so ensure you're drinking enough water throughout the day. Nutrition absorption can also be affected due to menopause, which could lead to deficiencies in amino acids, vitamins and minerals. “Consult with a healthcare provider about supplements like omega-3s, vitamin D, and B vitamins, which may help support cognitive function," Bangar says. Reduce caffeine and sugar, as they can lead to energy crashes and exacerbate brain fog, she adds.

Sumitra Nair is a journalist based in Kochi, India.