Does your brain really need breaks? Here's why you need to regularly press pause
The human brain is not programmed for prolonged periods of concentration. A neurologist decodes why taking microbreaks regularly is essential for productivity and emotional health
Most of us like to think of breaks as little treats. They could be coffee breaks between meetings, looking at the phone after dinner, or taking a walk to get out of our heads. Science, however, makes it clear that taking breaks is not only a luxury, it is, in fact, a biological need of the brain. Regardless of whether you are slogging away in the middle of a busy day, or leisurely at home, know that short breaks can radically affect attention spans, creativity, and even emotional well-being.