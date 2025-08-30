Does your brain really need breaks? Here's why you need to regularly press pause

Most of us like to think of breaks as little treats. They could be coffee breaks between meetings, looking at the phone after dinner, or taking a walk to get out of our heads. Science, however, makes it clear that taking breaks is not only a luxury, it is, in fact, a biological need of the brain. Regardless of whether you are slogging away in the middle of a busy day, or leisurely at home, know that short breaks can radically affect attention spans, creativity, and even emotional well-being.

Why the brain cannot continually run

The human brain is not built to sustain concentration for long periods of time. It is a highly active organ that requires about 2/10ths of the body's total energy when it's not in deep work. And when in deep focus, the brain's neurons are sending signals back and forth at a high rate, depleting neurotransmitters such as dopamine and glutamate. These systems tire without pauses. That is why being busy all the time is like walking in mud – there's slower processing of information, lack of clarity in the thinking process, and increased mistakes.

Think of breaks as pit stops. They allow the brain to re-establish balance in its various neurotransmitters, get rid of temporary waste molecules that accumulate during brain activity, and put unused networks in recovery mode. Like pit stops, breaks help prevent the machinery from overheating.

Cognitive psychology research indicates that people can only maintain peak- performance concentration levels for about 60 to 90 minutes at a stretch, after which performance begins to decline even if the person may not feel tired. What this reasoning has to do with productivity is demonstrated through methods such as the Pomodoro Technique where a task is done in sprint intensities of 25 minutes followed by minor breaks, or Ultradian Rhythm, which hypothesizes that humans experience 90-minute waves of wakefulness and exhaustion throughout the day and night.

As revealed by experiments conducted to examine the functionality of MRI, there is a decline in the use of the prefrontal cortex – the centre of reasoning and decision-making – when an individual attempts to concentrate too long without breaks. In laymen terms: the brain that works non-stop becomes less efficient at doing particular tasks.

The price of foregoing breaks

For most of us, work tends to be hectic and pauses are regarded as time wasters. But what we are not aware of is that the expense of not taking breaks accumulates. Cognitively, there is a slowing in recall, weaker problem-solving skills, and a reduced working memory. Stress endocrines such as cortisol continue to rise and you end up being irritable and less tolerant towards co-workers or loved ones.

There is the problem of the decision fatigue, too. When one repeatedly takes decisions throughout the day, the brain fails to make sensible ones as the day progresses That is why people in judging positions and administrative sectors (judges, doctors, executives who have back-to-back meetings) are more likely to make bad decisions later in the day. Tiny vacations clear the mental board, allowing your mind to regain the sharpness it requires in order to make complex decisions.

While it is important to focus on recovery during your work day, it is also imperative to recover outside of work. At home, there tends to be an exchange of one kind of pressure to another: from office emails to household chores. The brain, however, automatically fails to discriminate between the mental load types. Restorative breaks, where one can simply walk, sit quietly, or, even take a five-minute stroll, give the default mode network (DMN) an opportunity to come alive.

The DMN is an everyday process in the brain that illuminates during activities like daydreaming. It is strongly associated with memory-consolidation, sense-making and creativity. Unless you allow this network time to breathe, you are likely to create yet more overload in your down time.

Do breaks boost creativity and decision-making?

Absolutely, though neuroscience still hasn't exactly figured out the “how". When one leaves a cognitively-pressing situation, blood flow is decreased to the executive control regions in favor of networks dedicated to associative thought. This explains why you get your best ideas while in the shower or on a walk – your brain is not analysing as hard as it does when you are focussed on the task.

Also, taking short regular breaks stops you from making impulsive decisions. Research that examined activity in the anterior cingulate cortex, an area that allows us to detect errors, found that this ability is enhanced when done after a short break. This implies that the brain actually takes out the sharpening stone on its error-detection devices when you pause – this in turn makes your judgment less hasty and more precise.

What does this mean for you?

Breaks do not have to be long to count. It takes two to five minutes of stepping away from conscious effort to restore neural efficiency. Even microbreaks like taking a stretch, deep breathing or gazing out of the window can be very effective. Depending on the length of the break, longer pauses reduce the gathering of cortisol, enhance mood, and induce new associations between ideas. The thing is intentionality of the break. Endlessly scrolling through social media, for instance, does not have the same healing effects as a small stroll, a conversation, or several deep breaths. Passive activities like watching an OTT series or reels can present as relaxing breaks but do not necessarily allow the brain to enter into recovery.

Your brain is not a machine that is in a better condition the longer it's used. It is, instead, similar to a muscle that feels fatigued and stiff without any rest. Science says that orderly, brief and frequent rests are not alien to performance; they are the fuel. They enable you to be attentive and deliberative at the work place. And on a domestic level, they nourish creativity and emotional balance. Breaks humanize you. So, the wisest thing you can do to improve your performance and health is to stop thinking of those pauses as optional and start treating them as a necessity.

Dr. Arjun G. Shah is a consultant neurologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai.

