Does your brain really need breaks? Here's why you need to regularly press pause

Breaks do not have to be long to count. It takes two to five minutes of stepping away from conscious effort to restore neural efficiency. Even microbreaks like taking a stretch, deep breathing or gazing out of the window can be very effective. Depending on the length of the break, longer pauses reduce the gathering of cortisol, enhance mood, and induce new associations between ideas. The thing is intentionality of the break. Endlessly scrolling through social media, for instance, does not have the same healing effects as a small stroll, a conversation, or several deep breaths. Passive activities like watching an OTT series or reels can present as relaxing breaks but do not necessarily allow the brain to enter into recovery.