Why early detection of breast cancer is crucial for younger women

Breast cancer is often perceived as a disease that primarily affects older women. This is true to an extent and a majority of breast cancers do occur in older women (median age 64 years) in the western world where this data comes from. In India, however, the average age at diagnosis is much lower (46-48 years). While breast cancer in young women (under 40 years) is less common, it tends to be more aggressive and is often diagnosed at a later stage, leading to poorer outcomes. The recent years have also seen a growing incidence of breast cancer among younger women, making early detection more critical than ever. Raising awareness about the risks, symptoms, and screening methods can help save lives by ensuring timely intervention.

Also read: Why drinking less is better when it comes to breast cancer risk

Breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast grow uncontrollably, forming a tumor. While age remains a significant risk factor, younger women can also develop the disease due to genetic predisposition, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors. Women with a family history of breast cancer, BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations, or exposure to radiation in childhood are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer at a younger age.

Unlike older women, younger women often face challenges in early detection due to denser breast tissue, which makes tumors harder to detect on mammograms. Additionally, since image guided screenings are not recommended for women under 40, symptoms may go unnoticed or be mistaken for benign conditions, leading to delays in diagnosis.

Early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and survival. When detected at an early stage, breast cancer is more manageable and offers more treatment options, including less invasive procedures.

The best way to detect breast cancers in younger women is by spreading awareness, performing self-breast examinations, and undergoing annual clinical breast examinations. Self-examinations and awareness of changes in the breasts, such as lumps, nipple discharge, persistent pain, or changes in shape and size, are crucial for younger women. While self-exams are not a replacement for medical screenings, they can help women become more familiar with their bodies and detect any abnormalities at an early stage.

STRATEGIES FOR PREVENTION AND EARLY DETECTION

Know your risk: Understanding personal risk factors, including family history and genetic predisposition, can help women take proactive steps toward screening and prevention.

Regular self-examinations: Conducting monthly self-breast exams starting at 20 years can aid in detecting any unusual changes.

Clinical breast exams: From the age of 30, all women should have a clinical breast exam at least once every three years as part of their routine check-up.

Healthy lifestyle choices: Maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, limiting alcohol intake, and avoiding smoking can help lower the risk of breast cancer.

Seek medical attention promptly: Any unusual changes or persistent symptoms should be reported to a healthcare provider immediately for further evaluation.

It is important to remember that these tips are for women at average risk. In women who have a family history of cancers or have known genetic mutations or are in the high-risk category for developing cancer, the screening schedule and surveillance is quite different and they should consult an oncologist to understand their options.

Younger women must be educated about the risks and the importance of early detection. By promoting awareness, encouraging regular check-ups, and advocating for research and better screening methods, we can improve outcomes and save lives. Knowledge is power, and when it comes to breast cancer, early detection is the key to survival.

Dr. Karishma Kirti is a consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon based in Mumbai.