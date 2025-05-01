Why early detection of breast cancer is crucial for younger women

Breast cancer is often perceived as a disease that primarily affects older women. This is true to an extent and a majority of breast cancers do occur in older women (median age 64 years) in the western world where this data comes from. In India, however, the average age at diagnosis is much lower (46-48 years). While breast cancer in young women (under 40 years) is less common, it tends to be more aggressive and is often diagnosed at a later stage, leading to poorer outcomes. The recent years have also seen a growing incidence of breast cancer among younger women, making early detection more critical than ever. Raising awareness about the risks, symptoms, and screening methods can help save lives by ensuring timely intervention.