Why drinking less is better when it comes to breast cancer risk

In today’s culture, alcohol is often seen as a way to unwind, celebrate, or connect with others. From toasting at weddings to the rise of “wine o’clock” culture, drinking is deeply ingrained in social life. For a lot of women, a glass of wine at dinner or cocktails on the weekend feels like a harmless indulgence—even a well-deserved one. Additionally, we often hear about the health benefits of moderate drinking, particularly for heart health. However, there’s another side to the story, one that does not get as much attention: alcohol consumption is a well-documented risk factor for breast cancer.

Advertisement

Also read: Turning 40? A guide on all you need to know about getting a mammogram While the link between alcohol and breast cancer is not as widely discussed as other lifestyle risks like smoking or diet, the evidence is clear—drinking, even in moderation, increases your risk.

HOW ALCOHOL AFFECTS THE BODY Alcohol affects the body in several ways that make breast cancer more likely. Unlike some risk factors we can’t control, such as age or genetics, alcohol is one that we can manage. Here’s what happens inside the body when we drink:

Advertisement

Increases oestrogen levels: Alcohol raises oestrogen and other hormone levels in the body. Since many breast cancers are hormone-sensitive, higher oestrogen levels can fuel tumour growth.

Damages DNA: When the body metabolises alcohol, it produces acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that can damage DNA. Cells with damaged DNA are more prone to develop into cancer.

Reduces folate absorption: Alcohol interferes with the body’s ability to absorb folate, a B-vitamin essential for DNA repair and healthy cell division. Low folate levels have been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.

Advertisement

EVIDENCE FROM RESEARCH The relationship between alcohol and breast cancer is not just theoretical—it has been extensively studied. Two of the most significant findings include:

1. Even low alcohol consumption increases risk

A major meta-analysis published in The Lancet Oncology (2019) found that drinking just one alcoholic beverage per day increases the risk of breast cancer by 7-10%. This might not sound like much, but when applied to an entire population, the impact is significant. The more you drink, the higher the risk—women who consume two to three drinks per day have about a 20% higher risk than non-drinkers.



Also read: How wearable tech can help women fight breast cancer



2. Cumulative lifetime risk

Advertisement

The American Cancer Society (2020) has confirmed that alcohol’s effect on breast cancer risk is cumulative. The longer a woman drinks over her lifetime, the higher her likelihood of developing breast cancer. This effect is especially pronounced in postmenopausal women, where hormonal changes already increase susceptibility. These findings challenge the common perception that only heavy drinkers need to worry. In reality, even moderate drinking carries risks.

TIPS TO REDUCE ALCOHOL INTAKE While quitting alcohol entirely is a personal decision, the key takeaway is that less is better when it comes to breast cancer risk. Here are a few ways to reduce the impact without completely giving up social drinking:

Advertisement

Limit your intake: Most health organisations recommend no more than one drink per day for women, but if you have other risk factors—such as a family history of breast cancer—you may want to drink even less or stop altogether.

Be mindful of serving sizes: A standard drink is 150ml (5oz) of wine, 350ml (12oz) of beer, or 44ml (1.5oz) of liquor. Many restaurants and bars serve oversized pours, meaning one drink could be closer to one and a half glass.

Advertisement

Choose alcohol-free days: Try setting aside alcohol-free days each week to reduce your overall intake. Even small reductions in consumption can lower long-term risk.

Balance with a healthy lifestyle: Reducing alcohol is just one piece of the puzzle. Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy weight all help lower breast cancer risk.

To sum it up, cutting back on alcohol might not be the most obvious lifestyle change, but it is one of the simplest and most effective ways to lower cancer risk. Even small changes—like skipping a drink a few nights a week—can make a meaningful difference.

Advertisement

This article was authored by Dr. Karishma Kirti, a consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon, based in Mumbai.