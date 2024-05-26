Turning 40? A guide on all you need to know about getting a mammogram
SummaryWith breast cancer emerging as one of the leading causes of death in women worldwide, a mammogram is an effective tool to detect and fight the disease early
Did you know that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, affecting about 1 in 8 in their lifetime? According to a WHO study released in March this year, around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, and the number is estimated to rise to 3 million by 2040. Indian celebrities such as the veteran beauty Mumtaz, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, and actor Mahima Chowdhury have battled this debilitating disease. Early detection is critical to stem cancer growth, and one powerful tool in the fight is the mammogram, which is the x-ray of the breast.
Now, the idea of getting your first mammogram might seem shrouded in mystery and cause apprehension. It isn't so. Lounge spoke to experts to shed light on the process, offer tips to make your first mammogram a breeze, and guide you on how to stay breast cancer-aware.
The Basics
Breast cancer can be detected early if proper examination and specific tests are done regularly, especially once you turn 40. Certain gynaecological investigations and tests such as a pelvic examination, pap smear, and breast examination become more crucial for women's health as they approach the age of forty, says Dr. Sireesha Reddy, senior consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist in Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bengaluru. “Mammogram screening is necessary starting at age 40. Women should consider getting mammograms once every 5 years to screen for breast cancer. In case, there is a family history of breast cancer, it should be done more often," Reddy says.