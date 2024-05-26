Turning 40? A guide on all you need to know about getting a mammogram

Palshetkar helps understand this process. “In a mammogram examination, you will be asked to undress to take an x-ray of the breast. Do not worry about privacy as it's just going to be you in the room along with the technician. Your breast will be flattened for about 10-15 seconds for the imaging. If it's a 3-D image the machine will move in an arc. The total time for the procedure isn't more than 10-20 mins," Palshetkar explains. If you feel discomfort, inform the technician and they will adjust the compression, he says. “Women with larger breasts or implants may require more time for the procedure to obtain an ideal image," he adds.