Motherhood 101: A guide to demystify your breastfeeding journey

Breastfeeding is often presented as a natural and effortless act, but the reality is that it's a journey filled with learning, adjustments, and a wide range of experiences. While some mothers and babies take to it seamlessly, others face challenges and have questions about what's considered “normal". Lounge spoke to experts to demystify breastfeeding, separating fact from fiction and exploring the diverse realities of nursing. From latching issues to breast engorgement and lactation problems, learn about the common concerns around breastfeeding to help navigate your own unique journey with confidence.

Every mother-baby pair is unique, and their experiences vary greatly. “Ideally newborns should be breastfed for 6 months exclusively and can be continued till mother and child want (it's encouraged up to 2 years)", says Dr Rohan Palshetkar, head of unit - Bloom IVF and professor in the department of OBGyn, DY Patil School of Medicine, Navi Mumbai. Dr Sushma Tomar, consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan concurs. “Stay-at-home moms should continue breastfeeding till six months at least. However, working moms should try to breastfeed their babies for as long as possible and supplement the rest of their nutritional requirements with top milk."

About when to start this personal and sensitive journey, Tomar says that it should ideally start within 30 to 60 minutes of the baby’s delivery, and initially, it should be every two hours or on demand. “The baby should be allowed to latch on the breasts for 10 minutes at least. The position the mother breastfeeds is also important– the head should be positioned upwards, and the baby’s body should be supported properly, as it helps the baby latch on and suck properly, without creating issues in their breathing," explains Tomar.

COMMON BREASTFEEDING ISSUES

Breastfeeding, while a natural process, can sometimes present challenges. Many mothers encounter common hurdles along their breastfeeding journey, from latch difficulties and nipple pain to concerns about milk supply and baby's weight gain. Some of the common issues new mothers face:

Latching: Latching is one of the biggest problems with first-time mothers. This can be due to cracked nipples and inefficient feeding, says Palshetkar. For those who cannot get their babies to latch, it is best to ask your healthcare professional or join a prenatal class before the delivery, where experts teach how to help the baby latch on easily and comfortably.

Breast engorgement: According to Palshetkar, engorgement of the breast is another common issue which can be due to blocked ducts in the breast. This can lead to discomfort and infections. “If breasts become engorged because of excess milk production and the baby is not able to ingest as much milk, the breast tissue might swell up and become tight; this can prevent the baby from achieving a deep latch and effectively drawing milk," Tomar notes.

Inadequate milk production: Inadequate milk production is a significant concern for most mothers. Tomar recommends fenugreek herbal tea to increase lactation. Medicines like Domperidone, Reglan and Metoclopramide can be used to increase lactation, but only after consulting your healthcare professional. Overproduction can also be an issue at times and can cause difficulty for the baby to feed. It is best to express the excess milk with a pump. “A good diet along with practical and emotional support to the mother helps make the journey easier," says Tomar.

Cracked nipples: Cracked nipples are a common, and often excruciatingly painful, breastfeeding issue that can derail even the most determined nursing parent. This condition typically arises from shallow latch, which can cause friction leading to fissures, cracks, and even bleeding in the nipples. It is essential to correct the baby's latch. Palshetkar advises using special creams for cracked nipples to soothe and protect the damaged tissue and a nipple shield while feeding.

HOW MOTHERS CAN DEAL WITH EMOTIONAL POSTPARTUM BAGGAGE

New mothers go through a lot after delivery. From lactation issues to navigating the emotional roller coaster of postpartum to simply adjusting to life with a newborn, the challenges can feel overwhelming. Breastfeeding, while beautiful and beneficial, often adds another layer of complexity. Sometimes, women are not able to breastfeed, and this can lead to some amount of distress and psychological issues.

Mothers who cannot breastfeed may experience guilt, sadness, or inadequacy, often due to societal pressure, notes Palshetkar. “Some struggle with feelings of loss or failure, fearing they're missing a key bonding experience. Anxiety about their baby's nutrition and health is also common. However, it's important to remember that bonding isn't just about breastfeeding—love, cuddles, eye contact, and responsiveness create the same deep connection," he says. Noting that many mothers find peace knowing their baby thrives on formula, Palshetkar says, “The mother's mental well-being matters because a happy, supported mother nurtures a happy baby, no matter how they're fed."

There can be physical issues that make breastfeeding difficult and, at times, impossible. “Many times, mothers have issues like acute fever, infection, breast congestion, breast abscess or chronic medical diseases like clinical depression, puerperal psychosis, heart diseases, active tuberculosis, and HIV. These conditions make breastfeeding impossible," says Tomar. It is crucial to consult healthcare professionals at such times and counsel the mother to put her mind at ease.

SUPPORT GROUPS

In this bittersweet journey, breastfeeding groups can offer invaluable support. These groups, whether online or in-person, offer a lifeline for new parents. Support groups provide a wealth of practical advice, from tips on proper latch and positioning to information about managing common issues like nipple pain, low milk supply, or dealing with a fussy baby. Beyond practical advice, these groups offer something equally important: a sense of community. Knowing you're not alone in facing these challenges can significantly reduce feelings of isolation and anxiety.

Tomar recommends the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI). It works towards bettering mother and child health and breastfeeding. Other breastfeeding support groups for Indian mothers are Rainbow and CAPPA.

The path to nourishing a newborn is rarely a straight line. Every mother's journey to feeding her baby is unique, shaped by individual circumstances, health considerations, personal beliefs, and available support. Though breastfeeding is often promoted as the ideal, it is not always possible or desired for every family.

Pumping, formula feeding, and combination feeding (using both breast milk and formula) are valid and essential ways to nourish a child. Open communication with healthcare providers, lactation consultants, and support groups is necessary to help you make informed decisions about the feeding method that best suits your needs and the baby's well-being.

Shweta Dravid writes about travel, health, wellness, mindfulness and life truths.