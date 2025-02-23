Motherhood 101: A guide to demystify your breastfeeding journey

About when to start this personal and sensitive journey, Tomar says that it should ideally start within 30 to 60 minutes of the baby’s delivery, and initially, it should be every two hours or on demand. “The baby should be allowed to latch on the breasts for 10 minutes at least. The position the mother breastfeeds is also important– the head should be positioned upwards, and the baby’s body should be supported properly, as it helps the baby latch on and suck properly, without creating issues in their breathing," explains Tomar.