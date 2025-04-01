Lounge
Boomers to Gen Z: How open communication can bridge the generation gap
Divya Naik 6 min read 01 Apr 2025, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryAs the lines marking generational shifts blur, having open, empathetic conversations across the age gap become crucial to getting along
In the past, generations were defined by distinct cultural and technological experiences, each lasting decades. Today, those lines are rapidly dissolving. Societal shifts that took a generation to unfold now occur within just a few years. This has given rise to micro-generations—such as Xennials (those born between Gen X and Millennials) and Zillennials (straddling Millennials and Gen Z)—creating a growing sense of identity confusion and pressure to constantly adapt.
