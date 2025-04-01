Boomers to Gen Z: How open communication can bridge the generation gap

“It’s exhausting to always feel like you have to be on top of things. I see people my age achieving so much, and I question if I’m doing enough," Rhea says. Dr. Bhonsle warns that this pressure isn’t just psychological, it’s cultural as well. “We’ve built a world where being ‘up-to-date’ is synonymous with being valuable. Young people, especially, feel this weight because they live in an environment where trends, careers, and even social norms change rapidly. It’s not just about keeping up—it’s about proving you belong."

To regain a sense of control, Rhea has started limiting her screen time and engaging in offline hobbies like painting and journaling. “I remind myself that growth isn’t about keeping up—it’s about finding what truly matters to me," she says.