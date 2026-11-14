How to build the mindset for consistent healthy habits

There are three tenets of healthy living—eating better, exercising and sleeping well. But how many of us follow this day after day? Work gets busy, family needs attention and our health gets pushed aside. After spending more than three decades as a health professional, I have met many people who know what they should do. But knowing what to do and doing it regularly are two different things. I believe consistency starts with knowing why our health matters.
There are three tenets of healthy living—eating better, exercising and sleeping well. But how many of us follow this day after day? Work gets busy, family needs attention and our health gets pushed aside. After spending more than three decades as a health professional, I have met many people who know what they should do. But knowing what to do and doing it regularly are two different things. I believe consistency starts with knowing why our health matters.
Start by finding your why
When I speak to people in their 40s and 50s, I ask them to think about their health beyond the present. We are so caught up with work and family that we rarely stop to think about how we will be doing 20 or 30 years from now?
Start by finding your why
When I speak to people in their 40s and 50s, I ask them to think about their health beyond the present. We are so caught up with work and family that we rarely stop to think about how we will be doing 20 or 30 years from now?
Will you still be able to move around, travel and enjoy the things you love? Will your bones and muscles be strong? Or might you need help with everyday tasks and depend on your family?
Think about this before a health problem forces you to act. My own reason is simple: I do not want to depend on my children or family as I grow older. I want a strong body and mind, and to live independently and happily for as long as possible. Money cannot bring back lost strength or independence.
That is my why. What is yours? Why do you want to look after your health every day? Ask yourself why your health matters to you. What is it that you want to stay healthy for? Think about your own reason and keep reminding yourself of it. On days when you don’t feel like making the effort, that reason can help you get back on track.
Give your health its own time
I look at health through three areas: body leadership, nutrition leadership and mind leadership. All three need attention. Don’t leave your own health for whatever time you have left after work and other responsibilities. Most days, by the time we return home, we are already tired and have little energy to do anything for ourselves.
But our children want to play, our family wants to talk, and we want to be part of those moments too. This is why I keep telling people not to ignore their own health. You have to look after yourself if you want to have the energy to look after your family.
Notice the negative chatter
Sometimes, what stops us is the voice in our head. I call it negative chatter. It says, “I don’t have time”, “I’m too old to start”, “I don’t have the money” or “My family won’t support me.”
We all have these thoughts. The problem is when we believe them and use them as a reason not to try.
Our thoughts affect our actions. Notice what you tell yourself about exercising, eating better or making time for your health. Awareness is the first step.
I call the next step the “Control + Delete” technique. When a negative thought comes up, pause and question it. If you hear yourself saying, “I can't do this”, replace it with, “Let me give it a try.” Tell yourself, “I am strong. I am healthy. I am powerful.” Simple words, but how we speak to ourselves matters.
Pay attention to your energy
Health is often discussed in terms of food, workouts, calories and weight. But how often do you smile? Do you take a moment to feel grateful? What kind of energy do you bring into a room?
Notice how you start your day. Are you rushing and worrying, or taking a moment to feel positive? Life will not always be easy, but try not to let every difficult situation take away your energy.
Picture the day you want
I encourage people to try visualisation. Before bed, picture the next day: waking up on time, moving your body, eating well, managing responsibilities and making time for yourself. Speak to your unconscious mind and give it a positive direction for the day ahead. You do not have to change everything overnight. Start small and keep at it.
Be the chief health officer at home
I would like to see at least one person in every Indian home take charge of the family’s health. You don’t need to tell others what to do. Begin with your own habits. Go for a walk, eat on time and keep yourself active. Your children are watching you, even when you don’t realise it. The way you look after your health today can influence how they look after theirs tomorrow.
Health is not something we work on for a few months and then forget. It needs attention throughout life. Think about your why and start with small steps. Do not wait for a health scare. I want us to stay healthy, active and independent for as long as possible, and pass these habits on to future generations.
Dinaz Vervatwala is a wellness coach based in Hyderabad.