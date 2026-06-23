Is a boxing bag worth the investment?

Including jabs, uppercuts, crosses and hooks to your repertoire means adding a different skill. The best way to approach something it would be to get some coaching or join a boxing club for a couple of months to learn the right technique. Repetitive punching could also lead to more wear and tear so always remember it’s not necessary to punch the bag with brute force. If your bag swings a lot after a punch, then you’re hitting it too hard. The key is in letting the bag absorb your power. It means being light on the feet and swinging with speed and precision, not just power.