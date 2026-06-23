Is a boxing bag worth the investment?

One can buy a decent quality boxing bag for a little less than ₹2000 to about ₹5000, depending on the budget. There will be additional cost to buy boxing gloves (you don’t need fancy ones) and for installation of the bag. The only way to justify this is by making sure you use this dynamic training tool. One of the key takeaways from regularly boxing is the amount of rotational work it makes you do. Those lats will get ripped if you box for a few minutes a day in addition to regularly training the back muscles.