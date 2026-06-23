Is a boxing bag worth the investment?

Boxing bags are not always available in a gym, and it’s possibly because people aren’t using them enough. It’s also a space-consuming item to install, so you’re lucky to find one. If you do though, then using it is one of the best ways to elevate your HIIT, speed, reflex and movement training. And if you have enough space at home, then getting one could be the perfect addition to your routine.
Boxing bags are not always available in a gym, and it’s possibly because people aren’t using them enough. It’s also a space-consuming item to install, so you’re lucky to find one. If you do though, then using it is one of the best ways to elevate your HIIT, speed, reflex and movement training. And if you have enough space at home, then getting one could be the perfect addition to your routine.
One can buy a decent quality boxing bag for a little less than ₹2000 to about ₹5000, depending on the budget. There will be additional cost to buy boxing gloves (you don’t need fancy ones) and for installation of the bag. The only way to justify this is by making sure you use this dynamic training tool. One of the key takeaways from regularly boxing is the amount of rotational work it makes you do. Those lats will get ripped if you box for a few minutes a day in addition to regularly training the back muscles.
One can buy a decent quality boxing bag for a little less than ₹2000 to about ₹5000, depending on the budget. There will be additional cost to buy boxing gloves (you don’t need fancy ones) and for installation of the bag. The only way to justify this is by making sure you use this dynamic training tool. One of the key takeaways from regularly boxing is the amount of rotational work it makes you do. Those lats will get ripped if you box for a few minutes a day in addition to regularly training the back muscles.
Given its heritage in Olympic sport, there has been enough research done about boxing and its merits, and it trumps most other fitness activities when it comes to being therapeutic. “There is some preliminary evidence that non-contact boxing interventions may have mental health benefits for symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD and negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Non-contact boxing appears to provide a cathartic release of anger, aggression, stress, and the dissipation of anxious energy,” says a paper published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine titled Boxing as an Intervention in Mental Health: A Scoping Review.
The paper also talks about additional benefits in concentration, metabolic strength and coordination. I wrote about the best exercises to make the posture better in a piece for Mint Lounge titled, Fix rounded shoulders and improve your posture with these exercises, and while these involve the usual back exercise and the face-pulls, adding rotational power is what makes the upper body stronger.
“Real posture change happens under speed, load and repetition,” says a YouTube video, How boxing training completely changes your body posted in the account The Better Fit.
Including jabs, uppercuts, crosses and hooks to your repertoire means adding a different skill. The best way to approach something it would be to get some coaching or join a boxing club for a couple of months to learn the right technique. Repetitive punching could also lead to more wear and tear so always remember it’s not necessary to punch the bag with brute force. If your bag swings a lot after a punch, then you’re hitting it too hard. The key is in letting the bag absorb your power. It means being light on the feet and swinging with speed and precision, not just power.
You can create multiple kinds of workouts with a boxing bag, that gives you the needed HIIT access at home as well. My favourite boxing workout is pretty basic: 10 pushups (on the knuckles while you wear gloves), one minute of mixed punching and 10 squats. Follow this with a minute’s rest and go again for a few rounds. Replace the exercises with any other ones you like, but the punching ensures your heart-rate is staying steady to burn more calories.
Another popular workout is to keep switching between different punches. Do a minute of each, add some ducks, and then create your own combinations to promote brain and muscle coordination. Boxing involves a lot of footwork, and these are easily available. It’s unfortunate that YouTube channel Self-Improving Boxer stopped making videos three years ago, but it’s an excellent bank for all levels: from beginner to intermediate and advanced. One of these is exclusively about footwork, which you can do without the boxing bag and gloves as well, in a small area at home.
There are longer workouts which can be done as well. This would involve everything from a few minutes of warming-up to creating a hybrid of different punches with active and resting times. It would be smart to add a few compound moves in between, like doing three pull-ups after 45 seconds of punching, and then resting.
Compared to treadmills and exercise bikes and rowing machines, which are far more expensive and space-consuming, a boxing bag is probably the most underrated equipment to have which doesn’t have a linear function, but can become a more cohesive part of your routine.
Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.