Can your dentist predict your future health?
Predictive analytics in dentistry uses data, like dental records, X-rays and lifestyle habits, to help dentists detect potential issues in a patient from tooth infection to diabetes and heart disease
Dentistry has evolved far beyond cleaning teeth and filling cavities. Thanks to advancements in technology, particularly predictive analytics, dentists are now stepping into a broader role in healthcare. By analyzing your oral health data, they can detect patterns and risks that offer insight into your overall well-being, sometimes even before symptoms arise.