Want to counter cancer’s side-effects? Get exercising

Exercise has a host of benefits, including a proven track record of preventing diseases, improving quality of life and longevity and better physical and mental health. Now adding to the list is the fact that exercise helps counter the side-effects of cancer treatment by reducing brain fog and brain and nerve damage. A new comprehensive review of pooled data analyses spanning from 2012 to 2024 published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in April found that exercise (aerobic and resistance training, tai chi and yoga) reduced several side-effects associated with cancer and its treatment as compared to the usual recovery and rehab protocol that doesn’t include exercise. The research team’s objective was to examine the comprehensive health impact of exercise on people with cancer.

“Exercise has emerged as a powerful tool to support recovery after medical interventions, particularly in patients undergoing cancer treatment such as surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation," says Dr Nitin Menon, lead consultant for physical medicine and rehabilitation, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai. Citing another long-term study published two years ago, Menon said that consistent physical activity can significantly alleviate common side effects such as fatigue, neuropathy, reduced mobility, and emotional distress. The study reinforces the new age approach to post-procedure recovery and rehabilitation that includes exercise as one of the cornerstones of the process.

“Exercise improves circulation, reduces inflammation, counters fatigue, and aids faster recovery of muscle strength and stamina lost during therapy. Regular physical activity also enhances mood and sleep, reduces anxiety, and makes it easier for patients to handle treatment side effects like fatigue, neuropathy, and depression," adds Dr Mohit Agarwal, senior director and unit head for medical oncology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi.

The study findings back up Agarwal’s observations and further state that exercise significantly mitigates adverse events associated with cancer and its treatments such as cardiac toxicity, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, cognitive impairment and shortness of breath. The study’s authors concluded that exercise enhances sleep quality, psychological well-being, physiological functioning and social interaction, while improving overall quality of life and modulating body composition. Dr. Manisha Arora, director for internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi, backs this up saying, exercise can also help manage certain side effects of cancer treatment, such as mild pain, nausea, and fatigue, by diverting attention and promoting better circulation and endorphin release. “Consistent movement supports better emotional well-being and improves overall quality of life, aiding patients in returning to daily activities more confidently and swiftly," adds Arora.

Not just cancer, exercise is a cornerstone of both prevention and long-term management of diseases.

“From cardiac surgeries to orthopedic interventions, exercise-based rehabilitation programs have shown marked improvements in patient outcomes. Psychological benefits also play a vital role—patients who engage in mild to moderate exercise report lower levels of anxiety and depression, which are common during recovery periods. Hence, integrating physical activity is not just beneficial but essential to holistic healing," explains Menon. Citing a 2022 meta-analysis published in The Lancet Physical Activity Series, he contends that incorporating tailored physical activity into post-procedure care significantly accelerates recovery, reduces the length of hospital stays, and enhances physical and mental wellbeing. Movement promotes circulation, reduces the risk of blood clots, prevents muscle atrophy, and improves joint mobility.

While doctors unanimously agree that exercise should be a core component of recovery and rehabilitation following a medical procedure, particularly for cancer patients, the majority of patients who undergo a surgical procedure or a major treatment are scared of any physical activity, let alone exercise. There are multiple reasons that often deter patients in India, including, but not limited to, a lack of awareness, fear of overexertion post-treatment, physical limitations, and absence of structured guidance. Cultural factors, mental fatigue, and anxiety about safety also contribute to patients not turning to exercise during their rehab and recovery.

“Cancer-related fatigue, pain from the illness or its treatment, and physical weakness often discourage patients from even getting out of bed. Side effects such as nausea, vomiting, neuropathy (nerve pain), and mobility issues further complicate the situation. In addition, mental health struggles like depression, anxiety, and fear make motivation a real challenge. A lack of proper guidance or support from healthcare providers can leave patients unsure of how to begin exercising safely," explains Arora. Menon admits that the medical community has historically underemphasised physical activity in treatment plans, although this trend is slowly shifting.

Regular activity reduces the risk of developing multiple cancers — including breast, colon, and endometrial — by improving hormone regulation, lowering insulin resistance, and reducing chronic inflammation, says Agarwal. “In survivorship, it contributes to lower recurrence rates and improved survival in many cancers," he adds. Yet, cultural beliefs and misinformation contribute to fear of exercise and avoidance among most patients.

In order to overcome this reluctance, doctors say education, personalised exercise plans, and better integration of physiotherapists and fitness experts into care teams are key. Arora suggests offering tailored programmes, involving family or support groups, introducing enjoyable and gradual exercises, and setting achievable goals. “Emotional support and personalised coaching can make a significant difference in helping patients embrace physical activity during and after treatment," she adds.

Health experts recommend beginning with low-impact activities such as walking, stretching, or light yoga, especially for individuals with medical conditions or those recovering from treatment. The American College of Sports Medicine advises starting with 10–15 minutes of movement daily and building up duration and intensity slowly. The best way to start exercising, especially for individuals recovering from medical procedures or managing chronic illness, is to begin slowly and choose activities that are enjoyable and manageable, says Arora.

“It’s important to consult a healthcare provider or physiotherapist to design a personalised plan that matches the individual’s physical condition and limitations. Starting with low-impact activities like walking, stretching, or light yoga can build momentum without overwhelming the body. Gradually increasing intensity under supervision, joining group sessions for motivation, and involving friends or family members can make the experience more engaging and sustainable," says Arora.

Ideally, the goal should be to make exercise a sustainable lifestyle habit rather than a temporary phase. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a 2024 British Medical Journal study confirmed that regular moderate-intensity exercise (150–300 minutes per week) can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 35%, type 2 diabetes by 40%, certain cancers by 20–30%, and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s by 25%. “Exercise is not just a wellness tool, it’s a cornerstone of preventive and therapeutic medicine," concludes Menon.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.