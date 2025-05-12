Want to counter cancer’s side-effects? Get exercising

Exercise has a host of benefits, including a proven track record of preventing diseases, improving quality of life and longevity and better physical and mental health. Now adding to the list is the fact that exercise helps counter the side-effects of cancer treatment by reducing brain fog and brain and nerve damage. A new comprehensive review of pooled data analyses spanning from 2012 to 2024 published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in April found that exercise (aerobic and resistance training, tai chi and yoga) reduced several side-effects associated with cancer and its treatment as compared to the usual recovery and rehab protocol that doesn’t include exercise. The research team’s objective was to examine the comprehensive health impact of exercise on people with cancer.