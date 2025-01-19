Lounge
Are CBD products still worth the hype?
Sumitra Nair 7 min read 19 Jan 2025, 03:41 PM IST
SummaryCBD products may be everywhere but are consumers and doctors in India accepting them them as truly effective solutions?
Ankit Shah* (name changed), a 38-year-old Mumbai-based IT professional, suffers from acute shoulder pain due to a past injury and takes CBD oil (from BOHECO) to relieve pain. He shares that he only takes it on days when the pain is unbearable or on days when he hasn’t slept well. Shah says that he'd recommend CBD products for stress and pain relief and assures that it's not habit-forming. “I only use it on a need-to basis," he says.
