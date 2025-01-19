Are CBD products still worth the hype?

Ramesh says that over the years he's had mixed reactions to CBD products.

“A couple of years later, I decided to try a CBD formulation for stress. That seemed to have no effect. Sometimes it has made me feel better but at other times it has given me mild anxiety. I didn't feel it was habit-forming per se, though there were perks that made me want to take it —I enjoyed eating food more as it improved my appetite. However, the anxiety it sometimes gave me, more than made up for the pros and over time I stopped using them," he shares.