Book a cardiac checkup before running a marathon

The physically demanding nature of these events makes them significantly stressful for the cardiovascular system. Although the vast majority of athletes are healthy, a small proportion may unknowingly have underlying heart conditions that can become life-threatening during strenuous activity. These conditions may be inherited, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic disorder that causes abnormal thickening of the heart muscle, or acquired, including coronary artery disease caused by blockages in the heart’s arteries. Unfortunately, many of these conditions remain silent until triggered by intense physical exertion.