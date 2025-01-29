Why getting pregnant after cervical cancer needn't be a struggle

Before starting treatment, it is imperative that you consult your doctor especially if you intend to become a parent after remission. You need to have “the conversation" early on to think about ways you can preserve fertility, whether through ovarian transposition, freezing of eggs or embryos, or surgery. As with most life-threatening ailments, it's important to state that delaying therapy shouldn't come at the expense of maternal survival. And any changes to the conventional treatment must be carefully discussed with the patient and her partner/family before being considered.