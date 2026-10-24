Is cheese bad for the heart?

Cheese lovers have witnessed it firsthand. Delhi-based Shahistha Srivastava, 29, says, “I love feta in my Greek salad. However, my journey with cheese began differently. I used to have mozzarella cheese slices on toast for breakfast almost three days a week. Plus, I was addicted to extra cheese on my pizzas and fries. I also led a very sedentary lifestyle and had no exercise routine. I never doubted the cheese slices until a friend gave me a side hug and commented on my increased waistline. That made me feel a bit paranoid, prompting me to consult a dietician. That’s when I realized the impact of processed cheese. Now, I have switched to unprocessed feta cheese in salads, which I find much healthier.”