Is cheese bad for the heart?

We consume cheese in countless forms: melted mozzarella layered over a pizza, parmesan shaved over pasta, feta in salad and processed cheese grated over a plate of Maggi. As the festive season sets in, cheese platters will be served alongside mithais at Diwali parties. And yet, cheese has often come under scrutiny for its high saturated fat content, which can raise LDL (low-density lipoprotein), also known as “bad” cholesterol. Its sodium content can further contribute to elevated blood pressure. Both are risk factors for heart disease.
We consume cheese in countless forms: melted mozzarella layered over a pizza, parmesan shaved over pasta, feta in salad and processed cheese grated over a plate of Maggi. As the festive season sets in, cheese platters will be served alongside mithais at Diwali parties. And yet, cheese has often come under scrutiny for its high saturated fat content, which can raise LDL (low-density lipoprotein), also known as “bad” cholesterol. Its sodium content can further contribute to elevated blood pressure. Both are risk factors for heart disease.
Cardiologist Dr Subrat Akhoury of Asian Hospital in Faridabad says, “Concerns about fat and sodium is relevant, particularly for people with high blood pressure or high cholesterol. However, we may need a more balanced view rather than a one-size-fits-all avoidance.”
Cardiologist Dr Subrat Akhoury of Asian Hospital in Faridabad says, “Concerns about fat and sodium is relevant, particularly for people with high blood pressure or high cholesterol. However, we may need a more balanced view rather than a one-size-fits-all avoidance.”
Cheese is a complex food. It starts with milk, which is rich in proteins, casein and whey. In the cheese-making process, casein is converted into curds (coagulated milk or milk solids) while whey is left in the liquid form. This coagulated casein is then processed into cheese. The variety of cheese depends on factors like milk source, ageing process, bacteria and production method. When cheese is heated and blended with emulsifying salts and other ingredients in order to give it a smoother texture and longer shelf life, it becomes processed cheese.
So, is cheese good or bad for us? The answer depends on which cheese it is and how it is made. With over 1,800 identified varieties of cheese available worldwide, it is unfair to categorize cheese as either entirely unhealthy or healthy.
Cheese and heart health
Akhoury says, “Unprocessed cheese is different from highly processed ones used in junk foods like pizzas, burgers and packaged fast foods. Natural, unprocessed cheese eaten in moderation as part of a healthy diet is very different from cheese eaten regularly through processed fast food.”
Cheese lovers have witnessed it firsthand. Delhi-based Shahistha Srivastava, 29, says, “I love feta in my Greek salad. However, my journey with cheese began differently. I used to have mozzarella cheese slices on toast for breakfast almost three days a week. Plus, I was addicted to extra cheese on my pizzas and fries. I also led a very sedentary lifestyle and had no exercise routine. I never doubted the cheese slices until a friend gave me a side hug and commented on my increased waistline. That made me feel a bit paranoid, prompting me to consult a dietician. That’s when I realized the impact of processed cheese. Now, I have switched to unprocessed feta cheese in salads, which I find much healthier.”
Cardiologists say it’s the bigger picture diet-wise that’s the game-changer. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and healthy fats have the strongest evidence for cardiovascular protection. If you have high cholesterol, hypertension or a family history of heart disease, you don’t have to give up cheese altogether. What counts is moderation and informed choices.
“Patients should pay attention to portion size and frequency,” says Akhoury. A small amount (about 30 to 40 grams) of natural cheese eaten occasionally might be part of a heart-healthy eating pattern. Varieties that are low in sodium and minimally processed may be preferable, especially for those with hypertension. He adds that cheese should complement the diet, not dominate it.
According to him, heart health is affected by the sum total of food choices, physical activity, weight management and metabolic health. Cheese can fit into the diet, but it should be seen as one part of an overall healthy lifestyle, not as a superfood or a villain.
Harvard Health Publishing’s Harvard Heart Letter, in an article titled, Eat cheese, if you please, published in 2025, explains that fermentation, a key process in cheese-making, has a positive impact on health.
Unprocessed cheese has its own microbiota which serves not only as a source of nourishment, but also as a source of nutrients for gut microbiota.
Dr Gitali Bhagawati, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead of Microbiology & Infection Control at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi, explains, “Unprocessed cheese helps in increasing Bifidobacteria. It's a bacteria which is known for its positive health benefits. It decreases some bacterial strains which are associated with intestinal infections. Fermentation of cheese supports the growth of some microbes that produce short chain fatty acids like acetate, propionate, and butyrate. These compounds eventually protect against pathogens (tiny organisms causing diseases) ”
A May 2026 study titled, Microbial and Biochemical Characterization of Three Artisan British Cheeses throughout the Maturation Process, published in ACS Food Science & Technology, a journal of the American Chemical Society, looked at three types of artisanal cheeses (Bix, Highmoor, and Witheridge) produced by a UK creamery, monitoring how their beneficial bacteria and compounds changed as they aged. The study found that some beneficial bacteria have the potential to support gut health, aid in digesting carbohydrate, produce vitamins such as folate, and have anti-inflammatory as well as antioxidant effects. Cheese also contains protein, but nutritionists say it should not be considered as a primary source of this macronutrient.
In the end, cheese is neither hero nor villain. Highly processed, sodium-heavy varieties needs to be consumed with caution. But enjoyed in moderation, natural or minimally processed cheese can comfortably find a place in a balanced, healthy diet.
Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist.