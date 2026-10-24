Is cheese bad for the heart?

We consume cheese in countless forms: melted mozzarella layered over a pizza, parmesan shaved over pasta, feta in salad and processed cheese grated over a plate of Maggi. As the festive season sets in, cheese platters will be served alongside mithais at Diwali parties. And yet, cheese has often come under scrutiny for its high saturated fat content, which can raise LDL (low-density lipoprotein), also known as “bad” cholesterol. Its sodium content can further contribute to elevated blood pressure. Both are risk factors for heart disease.