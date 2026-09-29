How to make the most of the chest fly machine

The chest fly machine has the advantage of a wider grip, doubling up as a rear delt fly (or a reverse fly) machine as well. And the rear delt fly is an incredibly popular exercise because this machine is the safest way to do it. The conventional form would be using dumbbells and hinging at the back before doing the fly, but this is not the best for the lower back and other stabilisers which are trying to maintain a particular range of motion while balancing the dumbbells and also making sure that the lower back is protected. Changing the chest fly machine setting to its narrowest and then resting the chest on the pad means that there is almost no stress on the lower spine while you work the rear delts – the muscles at the back of your shoulder.