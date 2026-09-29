How to make the most of the chest fly machine

It might seem that the chest fly machine is only meant to do chest flys. After all, the machine is named after the exercise which works the pectoralis major and pectoralis minor, the two main chest muscles it targets. But like every other gym equipment, this one has some unique variations and uses as well, some of which go beyond just the conventional chest flys.
First, it’s important to know the difference between a chesty fly machine and a pec deck machine. The chest fly machine is the more common fixture in gyms. This is the one which mimics the dumbbell chest fly, with a wider grip, straighter arms and a deeper stretch. The pec deck machine has a narrower grip, with elbow pads so you can bring the elbows together in a similar motion. It’s like doing a chest fly without as much bicep support given that the arms are locked in at a 90-degree angle in this. But it’s okay to be confused between chest fly machine and the pec deck machine given that the names are used interchangeably depending on local gym jargon.
This video explains the difference between the two:
The chest fly machine has the advantage of a wider grip, doubling up as a rear delt fly (or a reverse fly) machine as well. And the rear delt fly is an incredibly popular exercise because this machine is the safest way to do it. The conventional form would be using dumbbells and hinging at the back before doing the fly, but this is not the best for the lower back and other stabilisers which are trying to maintain a particular range of motion while balancing the dumbbells and also making sure that the lower back is protected. Changing the chest fly machine setting to its narrowest and then resting the chest on the pad means that there is almost no stress on the lower spine while you work the rear delts – the muscles at the back of your shoulder.
“There is little strain placed on your lower back and your core does not need to work as hard to stabilize your torso. You also don’t need to worry about the path of your hands, as the machine restricts your range of motion. As a result, you can focus on training your rear delts without the increased risk of injury,” says a piece on popular fitness blog anabolicaliens.com. The other exercises which work the rear delts are facepulls, which are again, better than doing dumbbell reverse flys. The video demonstrates reverse flys:
Another variation of the reverse fly is to lean on the pad rather than entirely sit on it. This gives the body a slightly declined angle which can be comfortable for some people. It almost feels like you’re resting on an inclined bench but it does use some more stabilisers compared to the sitting version.
An underrated component of the chest fly machine is that it can also work your obliques or the serratus anterior. These are also chest muscles which wrap around the rib cage and the best way to work them is by using the machine with a single hand. This immediately forces the obliques to work harder to maintain stability, adding a great variation to abdominal work using a machine which isn’t really made for that. Using a single arm version can also help eliminate any differences in strength and size of the chest muscles if you notice that one side is significantly more built or stronger than the other.
One of my favourite chest fly variations is the one popularised by legendary bodybuilder Charles Glass. I included this in a piece for Mint Lounge titled, 5 great workout tips from the Godfather of Bodybuilding. He suggests leaning forward when the hands go back in the movement to add a greater stretch, and protracting the shoulder blades as much as possible when the arms are squeezing forwards. More muscle activation means a more effective set.