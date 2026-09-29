How to make the most of the chest fly machine

First, it’s important to know the difference between a chesty fly machine and a pec deck machine. The chest fly machine is the more common fixture in gyms. This is the one which mimics the dumbbell chest fly, with a wider grip, straighter arms and a deeper stretch. The pec deck machine has a narrower grip, with elbow pads so you can bring the elbows together in a similar motion. It’s like doing a chest fly without as much bicep support given that the arms are locked in at a 90-degree angle in this. But it’s okay to be confused between chest fly machine and the pec deck machine given that the names are used interchangeably depending on local gym jargon.