How to do a chest workout without a bench

The bench is one of the most crucial pieces of equipment for weight training. While it can be used for the back (chest supported row), biceps (incline curls), and even legs (Bulgarian split squat), its primary use is for chest workouts. Both dumbbell and barbell presses are done using the bench. The decline pushup might also need a bench in case there’s no other platform for the feet, and so does the chest pullover. It’s very rare for a gym to not have a bench, but in case they’re being used or are out of order, then it doesn’t mean that chest day has been wasted. In fact, it might be a good idea to give your chest muscles a different kind of stimulus which isn’t over reliant on the availability of a bench.